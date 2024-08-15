Emma Raducanu ‘will have some big results in the future’ claims former British No.1

Emma Raducanu has been backed to produce some big results in the future by former British No.1 Tim Henman, who has requested people to ‘show some patience’ with the 2021 US Open champion.

Raducanu jumped into the limelight three years ago, after reaching the second week of Wimbledon on her debut before becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open.

However, it has not been so plain-sailing since, with injuries being a big factor in disrupting Raducanu’s progress after her historic feat in New York.

This was particularly prevalent in 2023, when Raducanu spent eight months out of action after undergoing surgery to both wrists and her left ankle before returning in January of this year.

Emma Raducanu began the year ranked outside the top 300, but after returning to the fourth round of Wimbledon finds herself as World No.69.

And six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Henman has told Tennis365 that he believes Raducanu will be seeded for major tournaments again in the near future, “We just have to show some patience with Raducanu now. Her challenges have been well documented since she won the US Open, but the level of play she has shown this year confirms she is absolutely moving in the right direction.

“I have no doubts that she will have some big results in the future. When you look at her ranking and her position in the WTA Race and realise the limited number of tournaments she has played, it emphasises her quality.”

The 49-year-old added, “She hasn’t played a full 12 months since coming back from injury so let’s give her some time. If she can play for a full 12 months, she will be back in the biggest and best events and she will be seeded once again in the Grand Slams before long and she won’t have to worry about her schedule. She had a real chance at Wimbledon as the draw opened up, but the strength in depth in the women’s game is great now.”

Raducanu last competed at the Washington Open, reaching the quarter-finals before losing a tight three set battle to eventual champion Paula Badosa.

However, the Brit has come under some scrutiny in the past week, after she elected to skip play qualifying in either Toronto or Cincinnati after not receiving a wildcard and has reportedly headed back to London to practice ahead of the upcoming US Open.

Emma Raducanu has had a strange season really, because she has only played 11 main tour events, but has started to really pick up some improved results and her ranking has vastly increased. Tim Henman is probably right when he says that patience is needed with the 21-year-old, as she looks to navigate her way properly onto the WTA Tour and manage any pre-existing injuries to prolong her young career. Hopefully Raducanu can showcase some of the hits from 2021, as she returns to the US Open in under two weeks time!

