Emma Raducanu set to play Naomi Osaka in Melbourne

Emma Raducanu has been announced for a second exhibition match next week, with the Brit set to go toe-to-toe with fellow Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Raducanu and Osaka have both recently returned to action, coming back from injury and maternity leave, respectively.

Both players had similar comebacks as well, winning their opening round match before valiantly losing in the second in a three set battle.

And now they are set to lock horns with each other, in a first-time meeting as part of a series of exhibition matches at Melbourne Park in the lead up to the Australian Open.

Raducanu will play Osaka on Tuesday 9th January, before Carlos Alcaraz makes his 2024 debut against home favourite Alex de Minaur on Wednesday 10th January.

The action will continue on Thursday, with an event enlisted Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and some special guests, with things coming to a conclusion on Friday with Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud.

Raducanu is also looking likely to play Mirra Andreeva at the Kooyong Classic next week, as the only two women to have been announced for the popular exhibition event.

These exhibitions will all take place prior to the main draw of the Australian Open kicking off on Sunday 14th January.

Inside the baseline…

Emma Raducanu vs Naomi Osaka is a dream match for many, and it seems a very clever decision from both to have signed up for exhibition events next week. The two Grand Slam champions both need matchplay after lengthy absences from the WTA Tour, especially as they will be unseeded at the Australian Open and could draw anyone in the first round of the tournament.

