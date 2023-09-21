Emma Raducanu reveals when she ‘will be back’ to WTA tour

Emma Raducanu has been out of action since April due to injury, and the 2021 US Open champion has revealed the ‘ultimate dream’ for her career when she returns.

Raducanu last competed on the WTA tour at the Stuttgart Open, where she faced a heavy first round exit to Jelena Ostapenko.

Two weeks after this defeat, Raducanu took to social media to reveal that she had undergone surgery on her right wrist and would require further surgery on her other wrist, as well as a ‘minor procedure’ on her left ankle.

At the time, Raducanu claimed that she would ‘be out for the next few months’ and ‘miss the summer events’ including her home major, Wimbledon.

However, almost five months later the 20-year-old has confirmed that her absence may last longer than first thought, “Next season I’ll be back. This season all the Slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery.”

Raducanu shocked the sporting world at the US Open back in 2021, when she became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam, however things have not gone so smoothly since.

The former No.10 has been heavily criticised for her frequent changing of coaches, with Raducanu’s coaching relationship with Sebastian Sachs, who is her sixth coach in two years, coming to an end in recent months.

I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/wrewLWVDVS — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) June 1, 2023

But, the former British No.1 appears to be brushing the negativity off, “The fact they are still talking about me even though I’m not at these events is just a compliment. Someone told me, ‘Worry when they are not talking about you’.”

Raducanu first made her name as a wildcard at Wimbledon two years ago, where she reached the fourth round before retiring with breathing issues.

And she has revealed her ‘ultimate dream’ to become the first British woman to win the title at SW19 since Virginia Wade back in 1977.

Raducanu told the BBC, “Wimbledon is the dream and always has been growing up. It’s still the ultimate dream to win Wimbledon.”

Emma Raducanu since winning the US Open

Since her ‘fairytale in New York’, Raducanu has struggled for fitness and results, and we at Tennishead have reflected on her form since the end of August 2021:

Win-loss record since winning the US Open: 24-27 (47%)

Best Result: Reached the semi-final of the WTA 250 event in Seoul

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner