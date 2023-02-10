Emma Raducanu receives wildcard for Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu has been awarded a wildcard for Indian Wells, with the Brit looking to build her ranking back up after falling to No.80.

Raducanu may have got into the WTA 1000 tournament that many call the ‘fifth Grand Slam’ through her ranking, as she was third alternate for the main draw, but a wildcard gives the British No.1 clarity that she will be making her third appearance in the desert.

Just in: @EmmaRaducanu has been awarded a wild card into the 2023 BNP Paribas Open 🌴 See her in person this March ➡️🎟 https://t.co/fXK9S4m04P pic.twitter.com/VFe4u9Qt1B — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) February 9, 2023

Emma Raducanu’s previous performances at Indian Wells

This is not the first time Emma Raducanu has received a wildcard for Indian Wells, with the 20-year-old also receiving one for her first tournament after winning the US Open in 2021, when the tournament was staged later in the year due to Covid-19.

2021: First Round – Received a Bye

Second Round – Lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 2-6 4-6

2022: First Round – Received a Bye

Second Round – Beat Caroline Garcia, 6-1 3-6 6-1

Third Round – Lost to Petra Martic, 7-6(3) 4-6 5-7

With Raducanu’s ranking considerably lower in 2023, the Brit will not receive a bye to the second round like she did in her two previous appearances.

Raducanu has only played two tournaments so far in 2023, in Auckland and the Australian Open.

In the warm-up event in New Zealand, Raducanu beat Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round, before retiring in her second round match against Viktoria Kuzmova after rolling her ankle.

The 2021 US Open champion faced a race against time to make the first major of the year, with only 11 days between receving her ankle injury and the start of the event.

Raducanu did manage to declare fit in Melbourne, and reached the second round before falling to seventh seed Coco Gauff.

The Brit has not played since, but is entered into a WTA 250 event at the inaugural ATX Open in Austin, Texas. She will play in Austin the week before Indian Wells begins, on the 8th March.

