Emma Raducanu: No-one wants to pull my name in the draw

Emma Raducanu has backed herself as a ‘dangerous player’, after continuing her unbeaten record at the Billie Jean King Cup (BJK) Finals for Great Britain in Malaga.

Raducanu opened the semi-final tie for Great Britain with a third consecutive straight sets victory, beating Viktoria Hruncakova 6-4 6-4.

This put the British team just one victory away from a first BJK Cup final since 1972, and after the match Raducanu spoke about the different challenges she has faced in Malaga over the past week.

“Every match is extremely challenging. As the tournament progresses, it is more and more. And I think today was a really, really tough battle, because my opponent has a huge ball strike,” explained Raducanu.

“And I think despite her ranking, she plays much above that, and especially on these courts, it really suits her. But I’m really pleased with how I composed myself and served it out in both sets.”

The BJK Cup is Raducanu’s first event since retiring at the tournament in Seoul, where she sprained ligaments in her foot and was forced to miss the remainder of the Asian swing.

And after Great Britain’s quarter-final victory over Canada, Raducanu praised herself after rising from outside the top 300 to World No.58 despite only playing 13 tournaments in 2024.

“My assessment is, I think sometimes I need reminding. I’m top 60 in the world and I have played less than 15 events, which is pretty unheard of, in a way. I have to pat myself on the back for that,” said the 2021 US Open champion.

“I know I’m a dangerous player. I know no one wants to pull my name in the draw. I take pride in that and I’m looking forward to hopefully staying on court longer next year.”

Whether Raducanu will get another match in Malaga is yet to be known, with the semi-final tie between Great Britain and Malaga set to be concluded with a deciding doubles match.

A three-set battle ends in narrow defeat for Katie Boulter It will be all to play for in the doubles with a @BJKCup final spot on the line#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 | #BJKCup pic.twitter.com/WcTIQGIVCs — LTA (@the_LTA) November 19, 2024

Inside the baseline…

It has been an impressive week for Emma Raducanu, who has played very well, especially when you consider that she has not competed since September. Raducanu’s comments may not be received well by everyone, but considering her lack of matchplay in 2024 it has been a pretty decent season after undergoing wrist and ankle surgeries. The 2021 US Open champion is definitely a threat for most players on the WTA Tour, and fitness providing should be able to continue rising in 2025.

READ NEXT: Roger Federer pays ’emotional’ tribute to retiring Rafael Nadal

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner