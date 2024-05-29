Emma Raducanu ‘knows it’s going to happen’ at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu appears confident ahead of the grass court season, with the 21-year-old suggesting that ‘it’s just a matter of when’ until she has a run at Wimbledon.

Raducanu elected to skip Roland Garros this year, with the Brit focussing on her home grass courts instead.

“It’s important for me to keep laying on the foundations, and I will use the time to do a healthy block before the grass and subsequent hard-court seasons to give myself a chance to keep fit for the rest of the year,” explained Raducanu after withdrawing from the Paris major.

The 2021 US Open champion has been posting videos on social media of her practicing on the British grass, ahead of her return to the WTA Tour at the Nottingham Open.

Summer preparation begins ????@EmmaRaducanu hits the National Tennis Centre grass ???????? pic.twitter.com/n7NqEjVaLq — LTA (@the_LTA) May 23, 2024

And it appears that Raducanu is confident, when asked about her expectations for Wimbledon this year by Grazia, “I feel good. I’m playing well and I’m training really hard, I’m doing a lot of good things and I know it’s going to happen. If not this Wimbledon, the next Wimbledon.”

The former world No.1 continued, “I fully back myself and trust myself. It’s just a matter of when really. I’ve been doing all the right things so I’m just looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd.”

It will be the first time that Raducanu has played at Wimbledon since 2022, with the Brit’s best result coming in 2021 when she reached the fourth round on her debut.

Raducanu will begin her grass court season at the Nottingham Open, before heading to Eastbourne and then Wimbledon.

☀️ @EmmaRaducanu is heading to Nottingham! Emma will play at the #RothesayOpen this June ???? pic.twitter.com/sGcAAUc6UY — LTA (@the_LTA) May 22, 2024

Inside the baseline…

Many were sceptical about Emma Raducanu’s decision to completely miss Roland Garros this year, so hopefully her extra preparation on the grass pays off in terms of results. The main thing for Raducanu this year is to stay fit and have a full year of tournaments, and the current world No.205 can only gain points for the rest of the season.

READ NEXT: Dan Evans reveals he is ‘fed up with the umpires’ after Roland Garros exit

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner