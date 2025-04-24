Emma Raducanu extends coaching partnership with Mark Petchey

Emma Raducanu confirms continued collaboration with Mark Petchey ahead of the Madrid Open. ​

Emma Raducanu has confirmed that she will continue her informal coaching partnership with Mark Petchey, Andy Murray’s former coach, as she prepares for the Madrid Open. The 22-year-old British tennis star emphasized the trust and familiarity she shares with Petchey, who has been supporting her despite other professional commitments. Their collaboration included a 10-day training stint in Los Angeles, where they focused on refining her game and preparing for the clay-court season. ​

Raducanu’s decision to work with Petchey comes after a series of coaching changes in recent years. She has expressed a desire for stability and a more personalized approach to her training. Petchey, who previously coached Raducanu during the COVID-19 pandemic, brings experience and a deep understanding of her playing style. Their renewed partnership aims to provide Raducanu with the support and guidance needed to navigate the challenges of the professional circuit, as she is now not struggling with injury as much as she had in previous months.

In addition to her work with Petchey, Raducanu has been focusing on maintaining a balanced lifestyle, incorporating activities like yoga and hiking into her routine. She believes that this holistic approach contributes to her overall well-being and performance on the court. As she continues her journey in professional tennis, Emma Raducanu remains committed to finding the right balance between rigorous training and personal satisfaction. ​

Inside the Baseline…

Emma Raducanu’s decision to continue her partnership with Mark Petchey reflects a thoughtful approach to her career development because she has had a lot of coaching turnover, and Mark knows her game well. By prioritizing trust and familiarity in her coaching relationships, she is creating a supportive environment that helps with growth and hopefully leads to success. This strategy, combined with her emphasis on balance and well-being, positions her well for sustained performance on the tour. ​