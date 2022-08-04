Emma Raducanu ‘doesn’t care’ if she suffers a huge rankings dip as new coach instills a more accepting attitude

Share: 1 Share







US Open champion Emma Raducanu is embracing a philosophy encouraged by her latest coach which she hopes will help her be less tough on herself

Emma Raducanu battled through her opening round at the Washington Open but won’t be letting any ‘shanks’ get into her head thanks to her new coach, Dmitry Tursenov instilling a more accepting attitude on his new British pupil.

2nd seed Raducanu overcame Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 32 to set up a clash with Camila Osorio and was asked about her new coaching partnership. She said,

“He definitely has a good sense of humour, and he’s definitely trying to make me take things easier on myself. I put a lot of emphasis on everything I do, and I want to do it the best of my abilities all the time.

“You know, he’s just slowly trying to shift me towards, If it’s not perfect, it’s okay. Like, If you shank one, it’s okay. Just these sorts of things, and being more accepting of that.

“Yeah, it definitely helped I think in today’s match, because things weren’t perfect. I wasn’t playing amazing tennis, but I was accepting and I just, you know, fought through to the end.”

A rad DC debut ✨ No.2 seed @EmmaRaducanu rolls past Chirico in straight sets!#CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/DTioI3Lr5g — wta (@WTA) August 3, 2022

Emma Raducanu will be trying to defend her remarkable 2021 crown at this year’s US Open which starts carries 2,000 world ranking points. The action starts on Monday 29th August

🎾 Free >> Join our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Watch >> How to enjoy ATP/WTA/Slam tennis on TV

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner