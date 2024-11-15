Emma Raducanu claims she ‘feels really fit’ ahead of Great Britain return

Emma Raducanu has declared that she ‘feels good’ ahead of returning to the matchcourt, after missing two months through a foot injury.

Raducanu has not played since the Korea Open in September, where she sprained some ligaments in her foot and was forced to miss the rest of the Asian swing.

Hello, last week in Seoul i sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal😔. It means i can’t play in Beijing but I hope to be back competing as soon as i can 🤞❤️‍🩹 — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 23, 2024

The newly turned 22-year-old is now back and ready to compete for Great Britain at the Billie Jean King (BJK) Finals this week, revealing that she is feeling fit once again.

“I’m in a place where I feel good and confident to give it my all if I’m to be on the matchcourt,” said Raducanu. “I’ve been training in the last three weeks on it, properly building up and last week I was throwing myself around the court. It’s feeling good. I’m happy to be in this position especially because it did take longer than we think. I feel really fit.”

When speaking in her pre-tournament press conference in Malaga, Raducanu also confirmed rumours that she is ‘in discussions’ with Naomi Osaka’s former fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura.

Raducanu has only played 33 matches in 2024, rising to World No.58 after missing most of last year following surgeries to both wrists and her left ankle.

Despite the lack of recent match practice, Raducanu appears confident ahead of her return, “Sharpness is something which comes with matches and although I haven’t played in a while, it will be good to find out.

“On the practice court and practice points, I feel sharp and pretty good. I don’t feel too far behind even though the second half of the season I have been a lot lighter on tournaments.”

Raducanu and the rest of the Great Britain team will begin their BJK Cup Finals campaign later today in Malaga, when they take on Germany in the first round.

It’s MATCHDAY 🙌 The Lexus GB @BJKCup Team take on Germany, looking to reach the quarter-finals in Malaga#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/257G2IM4z9 — LTA (@the_LTA) November 15, 2024

Inside the baseline…

It has been an interesting season for Emma Raducanu, who has showcased some really good tennis in spells, but has just not been able to play enough. Raducanu was a monumental part of Great Britain qualifying for the BJK Cup Finals earlier this year, so it is nice that she is fit for the event in Malaga and does not have to end her season through injury for a second consecutive season.

