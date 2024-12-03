‘Emma Raducanu can be Australian Open contender,’ claims Mark Petchy

Top tennis analyst Mark Petchy does not think Emma Raducanu is a contender to win the Australian Open, but he doesn’t rule it out either.

Raducanu shot to prominence in 2021 when she won the US Open. It was the only time in tennis history when a qualifier has won a major and it made her an overnight star.

However, in the three years since, the 22-year-old has seen her career stall. She has struggled with injuries and pressure, and she heads into 2025 looking a long way off challenging for titles.

Petchy, though, says he still believes in Raducanu, and it should just be a matter of time before she is in a position to contest majors again – including Melbourne.

“I’ll never limit her potential,” he told Betway. “I genuinely believe she’ll win multiple majors before the end of her career. I think it’s a stretch to say that she could win the Australian Open, but I also don’t think it’s beyond the realms of possibility.

“All I know is that if she’s been healthy and she’s got enough matches under her belt heading into Australia and she gets a favourable draw she’ll have an opportunity to challenge for the title.

“Obviously, a more realistic goal right now would be reaching the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.”

Of course, Petchy is reminded that no one gave Raducanu a chance to win the US Open when she did either. He agrees that she needs to find her own way back to her best – and it starts with putting herself first.

Ruthless Raducanu 😱 Emma Raducanu storms out to an early lead and takes the first set 6-0 over Rebecca Marino 🔥#BJKCup | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/IUVH128D1L — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 17, 2024

“I’m a big believer that you should follow your own path. There certainly wasn’t a blueprint for Emma to win the US Open, which she did. And I don’t think she should be following anyone’s path.

“Whatever path she’s trodden in the last couple of years is something that she owns. The knowledge from that sort of journey that she’s been on, she needs to implement without looking at anyone else.

“You can be inspired by other people, but when you’re as good as Emma and from the lessons she has learned, she knows that puts her in the best place to play the best tennis.

“Tennis is an individual sport for a reason. You need to be very selfish in your outlook to do the things that are right for you rather than look at other people.”

