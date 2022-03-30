Elina Svitolina announces break from tennis: ‘My body can’t handle it anymore’

Elina Svitolina has confirmed she will take a step back from tennis for a while as she battles a back injury.

The Ukrainian star has been a fixture in the top ten since 2017, but a poor start to the season has seen her slide down the rankings, barely hanging onto her place in the top 20.

Her season has, of course, been an emotionally charged one as she has looked from afar as Ukraine is bombarded and invaded by Russia, but despite referencing that in her announcement she has put her break down to a back injury.

“It’s been an extremely difficult couple of months for me not only mentally, but physically,” Elina Svitolina said via Instagram.

“For quite a long time, I’ve been struggling with my back; the pain didn’t let me prepare for the tournaments at my best.

“Meanwhile, observing with unbearable pain in my heart what is happening in my homeland of Ukraine and with how much bravery and courage our Ukrainian people are defending our country, this gave me a huge push to continue and fight on court.

“Now, my body can’t handle it anymore and I need to rest, therefore I’m sad to announce that I will be missing the Fed Cup and a few of my favourite tournaments in Europe.

“But, I’m sure I will see you around soon, thank you for all your support in this challenging period.”

Svitolina has not won a WTA Tour tournament since Chicago in August, and in her last outing lost to world number 144 Harriet Dart at Indian Wells.

