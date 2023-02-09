Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 Tournament Preview

The 2023 tennis season is preparing to take to the Middle East for the highly anticipated men’s and women’s tournaments in Dubai, with the world’s best players all wanting to claim one of the biggest titles on the tour.

Join Tennishead as we tell you everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Dubai Duty Free Championships.

Dates

The tournament is split over two weeks with the women’s event, which is a WTA 1000, kicking things off. The main draw takes place between the 19th February and the 25th February.

The men’s event, which has a smaller field due to it being an ATP 500, follows with the main draw beginning on the 27th February and coming to a close on the 4th March.

Players competing at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships

The men’s singles draw has a packed lineup, with Novak Djokovic and 2022 winner Andrey Rublev leading the field. While Rafael Nadal remains in the entry list, his withdrawal is inevitable after suffering a grade two injury to his iliopsoas at the Australian Open.

Andy Murray has received the first wildcard for the event, with the 2017 Dubai Tennis Championships winner looking to push on from his vintage performances in Melbourne.

Entries Seed Name Current Ranking Entry Ranking 1 Novak Djokovic 1 1 2 Andrey Rublev 5 5 3 Rafael Nadal 6 6 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime 7 7 5 Hubert Hurkacz 10 10 6 Daniil Medvedev 12 12 7 Karen Khachanov 13 13 8 Pablo Carreno Busta 15 16 Alexander Zverev 16 14 Marin Cilic 21 21 Borna Coric 23 23 Roberto Bautista Agut 24 24 Daniel Evans 30 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 32 32 Botic van de Zandschulp 35 35 Jiri Lehecka 37 39 Jack Draper 38 40 Benjamin Bonzi 42 45 Constant Lestienne 48 52 Alexander Bublik 50 36 Emil Ruusuvuori 53 43 Lorenzo Sonego 56 51 (WC) Andy Murray 61 Lloyd Harris 155 47 (PR) (WC) (WC) (WC) (SE) (Q) (Q) (Q) (Q)

We are delighted to announce that former World No.1 and Olympic gold medalist @andy_murray will compete at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships!



Fresh from his heroics at the Australian Open, the two-time Wimbledon champion will return to the Middle East this month! pic.twitter.com/NC0S46SPoe — Dubai Tennis Champs (@DDFTennis) February 7, 2023

The women’s event alternates with Doha every year, over which is a WTA 1000 or a WTA 500. This year it’s the turn of the Dubai Tennis Championships to headline, with 18 of the WTA top 20 singles players competing in the United Arab Emirates.

The winner of the WTA 500 event last year, Jelena Ostapenko, is in the field but No.3 Ons Jabeur has had to withdraw from the event where she is so popular, due to injury.

Entries Seed Name Current Ranking Entry Ranking 1 Iga Swiatek 1 1 2 Aryna Sabalenka 2 5 3 Jessica Pegula 4 3 4 Caroline Garcia 5 4 5 Coco Gauff 6 7 6 Maria Sakkari 7 6 7 Daria Kasatkina 8 8 8 Belinda Bencic 9 10 9 Elena Rybakina 10 25 10 Veronika Kudermetova 11 9 11 Jelena Ostapenko 12 17 12 Petra Kvitova 13 15 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia 14 14 14 Victoria Azarenka 16 24 15 Ekaterina Alexandrova 17 18 16 Anett Kontaveit 18 19 Liudmila Samsonova 19 20 Karolina Pliskova 20 31 Paula Badosa 21 16 Shuai Zhang 23 22 Madison Keys 24 13 Martina Trevisan 25 21 Marie Bouzkova 26 26 Irina-Camelia Begu 27 30 Jil Teichmann 28 33 Qinwen Zheng 29 28 Barbora Krejcikova 30 23 Anhelina Kalinina 31 39 Petra Martic 34 37 Amanda Anisimova 36 27 Bianca Andreescu 37 43 Aliaksandra Sasnovich 38 38 Leylah Fernandez 39 40 Danielle Collins 42 11 Bernarda Pera 43 41 Anastasia Potapova 44 44 Yulia Putintseva 45 47 Kaia Kanepi 48 29 Alizé Cornet 60 34 Sorana Cirstea 63 42 Marketa Vondrousova 89 32 (SR) Karolina Muchova 121 22 (SR) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 844 21 (SR) (WC) (WC) (WC) (WC) Top 20 (WC) Top 20 (Q) (Q) (Q) (Q) (Q) (Q) (Q) (Q)

Previous Winners

The men’s event has been running since 1993, and no-one has won it more than Roger Federer with eight titles to his name. Novak Djokovic is the closest to him with five victories in Dubai, and the Serb will be looking to close the gap this year with Federer now retired.

Here are the last five winners of the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships:

Year Winner 2018 Roberto Bautista Agut 2019 Roger Federer 2020 Novak Djokovic 2021 Aslan Karatsev 2022 Andrey Rublev

The women’s event began eight years later in 2001, with Justine Henin leading the race with four titles.

Here are the last five winners of the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships:

Year Winner 2018 Elina Svitolina 2019 Belinda Bencic 2020 Simona Halep 2021 Garbine Muguruza 2022 Jelena Ostapenko

Where are the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships held?

The tournament is held on the outdoor hard courts at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai.

Where to watch the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships?

Both events are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK.

Ranking points breakdown

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 56 Q Q2 Q1 Men’s singles 500 300 180 90 45 0 — 20 10 0 Men’s doubles 0 — 45 25 Women’s singles 900 585 350 190 105 60 1 30 20 1 Women’s doubles 1 — — — —

Prize money breakdown

Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 56 Q2 Q1 Men’s singles $523,330 $256,565 $129,100 $65,655 $34,100 $17,980 — $3,980 $2,030 Men’s doubles* $157,570 $77,140 $38,690 $19,860 $10,270 — — — Women’s singles $520,615 $260,310 $130,030 $59,960 $29,695 $15,240 $7,835 $4,360 $2,245 Women’s doubles* $148,845 $75,310 $37,275 $18,765 $9,510 $4,695 — — —

*Per team

Can i purchase tickets for the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships?

Buy tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Championships 2023 via the tournament website.

How can I follow the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships?

Keep up to date with the Dubai Duty Free Championships 2023 on the official tournament website and the official tournament Twitter.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner