Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 Tournament Preview
The 2023 tennis season is preparing to take to the Middle East for the highly anticipated men’s and women’s tournaments in Dubai, with the world’s best players all wanting to claim one of the biggest titles on the tour.
Join Tennishead as we tell you everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Dubai Duty Free Championships.
Dates
The tournament is split over two weeks with the women’s event, which is a WTA 1000, kicking things off. The main draw takes place between the 19th February and the 25th February.
The men’s event, which has a smaller field due to it being an ATP 500, follows with the main draw beginning on the 27th February and coming to a close on the 4th March.
Players competing at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships
The men’s singles draw has a packed lineup, with Novak Djokovic and 2022 winner Andrey Rublev leading the field. While Rafael Nadal remains in the entry list, his withdrawal is inevitable after suffering a grade two injury to his iliopsoas at the Australian Open.
Andy Murray has received the first wildcard for the event, with the 2017 Dubai Tennis Championships winner looking to push on from his vintage performances in Melbourne.
|Seed
|Name
|Current Ranking
|Entry Ranking
|1
|Novak Djokovic
|1
|1
|2
|Andrey Rublev
|5
|5
|3
|Rafael Nadal
|6
|6
|4
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|7
|7
|5
|Hubert Hurkacz
|10
|10
|6
|Daniil Medvedev
|12
|12
|7
|Karen Khachanov
|13
|13
|8
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|15
|16
|Alexander Zverev
|16
|14
|Marin Cilic
|21
|21
|Borna Coric
|23
|23
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|24
|24
|Daniel Evans
|30
|30
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|32
|32
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|35
|35
|Jiri Lehecka
|37
|39
|Jack Draper
|38
|40
|Benjamin Bonzi
|42
|45
|Constant Lestienne
|48
|52
|Alexander Bublik
|50
|36
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|53
|43
|Lorenzo Sonego
|56
|51
|(WC) Andy Murray
|61
|Lloyd Harris
|155
|47 (PR)
|(WC)
|(WC)
|(WC)
|(SE)
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
The women’s event alternates with Doha every year, over which is a WTA 1000 or a WTA 500. This year it’s the turn of the Dubai Tennis Championships to headline, with 18 of the WTA top 20 singles players competing in the United Arab Emirates.
The winner of the WTA 500 event last year, Jelena Ostapenko, is in the field but No.3 Ons Jabeur has had to withdraw from the event where she is so popular, due to injury.
|Seed
|Name
|Current Ranking
|Entry Ranking
|1
|Iga Swiatek
|1
|1
|2
|Aryna Sabalenka
|2
|5
|3
|Jessica Pegula
|4
|3
|4
|Caroline Garcia
|5
|4
|5
|Coco Gauff
|6
|7
|6
|Maria Sakkari
|7
|6
|7
|Daria Kasatkina
|8
|8
|8
|Belinda Bencic
|9
|10
|9
|Elena Rybakina
|10
|25
|10
|Veronika Kudermetova
|11
|9
|11
|Jelena Ostapenko
|12
|17
|12
|Petra Kvitova
|13
|15
|13
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|14
|14
|14
|Victoria Azarenka
|16
|24
|15
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|17
|18
|16
|Anett Kontaveit
|18
|19
|Liudmila Samsonova
|19
|20
|Karolina Pliskova
|20
|31
|Paula Badosa
|21
|16
|Shuai Zhang
|23
|22
|Madison Keys
|24
|13
|Martina Trevisan
|25
|21
|Marie Bouzkova
|26
|26
|Irina-Camelia Begu
|27
|30
|Jil Teichmann
|28
|33
|Qinwen Zheng
|29
|28
|Barbora Krejcikova
|30
|23
|Anhelina Kalinina
|31
|39
|Petra Martic
|34
|37
|Amanda Anisimova
|36
|27
|Bianca Andreescu
|37
|43
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|38
|38
|Leylah Fernandez
|39
|40
|Danielle Collins
|42
|11
|Bernarda Pera
|43
|41
|Anastasia Potapova
|44
|44
|Yulia Putintseva
|45
|47
|Kaia Kanepi
|48
|29
|Alizé Cornet
|60
|34
|Sorana Cirstea
|63
|42
|Marketa Vondrousova
|89
|32 (SR)
|Karolina Muchova
|121
|22 (SR)
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|844
|21 (SR)
|(WC)
|(WC)
|(WC)
|(WC) Top 20
|(WC) Top 20
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
|(Q)
Previous Winners
The men’s event has been running since 1993, and no-one has won it more than Roger Federer with eight titles to his name. Novak Djokovic is the closest to him with five victories in Dubai, and the Serb will be looking to close the gap this year with Federer now retired.
Here are the last five winners of the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships:
|Year
|Winner
|2018
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|2019
|Roger Federer
|2020
|Novak Djokovic
|2021
|Aslan Karatsev
|2022
|Andrey Rublev
The women’s event began eight years later in 2001, with Justine Henin leading the race with four titles.
Here are the last five winners of the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships:
|Year
|Winner
|2018
|Elina Svitolina
|2019
|Belinda Bencic
|2020
|Simona Halep
|2021
|Garbine Muguruza
|2022
|Jelena Ostapenko
Where are the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships held?
The tournament is held on the outdoor hard courts at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai.
Where to watch the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships?
Both events are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK.
Ranking points breakdown
|Event
|W
|F
|SF
|QF
|Round of 16
|Round of 32
|Round of 56
|Q
|Q2
|Q1
|Men’s singles
|500
|300
|180
|90
|45
|0
|—
|20
|10
|0
|Men’s doubles
|0
|—
|45
|25
|Women’s singles
|900
|585
|350
|190
|105
|60
|1
|30
|20
|1
|Women’s doubles
|1
|—
|—
|—
|—
Prize money breakdown
|Event
|W
|F
|SF
|QF
|Round of 16
|Round of 32
|Round of 56
|Q2
|Q1
|Men’s singles
|$523,330
|$256,565
|$129,100
|$65,655
|$34,100
|$17,980
|—
|$3,980
|$2,030
|Men’s doubles*
|$157,570
|$77,140
|$38,690
|$19,860
|$10,270
|—
|—
|—
|Women’s singles
|$520,615
|$260,310
|$130,030
|$59,960
|$29,695
|$15,240
|$7,835
|$4,360
|$2,245
|Women’s doubles*
|$148,845
|$75,310
|$37,275
|$18,765
|$9,510
|$4,695
|—
|—
|—
*Per team
Can i purchase tickets for the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships?
Buy tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Championships 2023 via the tournament website.
How can I follow the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships?
Keep up to date with the Dubai Duty Free Championships 2023 on the official tournament website and the official tournament Twitter.
