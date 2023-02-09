Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 Tournament Preview

Top
Novak Djokovic - Australian Open 2023
The 2023 tennis season is preparing to take to the Middle East for the highly anticipated men’s and women’s tournaments in Dubai, with the world’s best players all wanting to claim one of the biggest titles on the tour.

Join Tennishead as we tell you everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Dubai Duty Free Championships.

Dates

The tournament is split over two weeks with the women’s event, which is a WTA 1000, kicking things off. The main draw takes place between the 19th February and the 25th February.

The men’s event, which has a smaller field due to it being an ATP 500, follows with the main draw beginning on the 27th February and coming to a close on the 4th March.

Players competing at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships

The men’s singles draw has a packed lineup, with Novak Djokovic and 2022 winner Andrey Rublev leading the field. While Rafael Nadal remains in the entry list, his withdrawal is inevitable after suffering a grade two injury to his iliopsoas at the Australian Open.

Andy Murray has received the first wildcard for the event, with the 2017 Dubai Tennis Championships winner looking to push on from his vintage performances in Melbourne.

Entries
Seed Name Current Ranking Entry Ranking
1 Novak Djokovic 1 1
2 Andrey Rublev 5 5
3 Rafael Nadal 6 6
4 Felix Auger-Aliassime 7 7
5 Hubert Hurkacz 10 10
6 Daniil Medvedev 12 12
7 Karen Khachanov 13 13
8 Pablo Carreno Busta 15 16
Alexander Zverev 16 14
Marin Cilic 21 21
Borna Coric 23 23
Roberto Bautista Agut 24 24
Daniel Evans 30 30
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 32 32
Botic van de Zandschulp 35 35
Jiri Lehecka 37 39
Jack Draper 38 40
Benjamin Bonzi 42 45
Constant Lestienne 48 52
Alexander Bublik 50 36
Emil Ruusuvuori 53 43
Lorenzo Sonego 56 51
(WC) Andy Murray 61
Lloyd Harris 155 47 (PR)
(WC)
(WC)
(WC) 
(SE)
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)

 

The women’s event alternates with Doha every year, over which is a WTA 1000 or a WTA 500. This year it’s the turn of the Dubai Tennis Championships to headline, with 18 of the WTA top 20 singles players competing in the United Arab Emirates.

The winner of the WTA 500 event last year, Jelena Ostapenko, is in the field but No.3 Ons Jabeur has had to withdraw from the event where she is so popular, due to injury.

Entries
Seed Name Current Ranking Entry Ranking
1 Iga Swiatek 1 1
2 Aryna Sabalenka 2 5
3 Jessica Pegula 4 3
4 Caroline Garcia 5 4
5 Coco Gauff 6 7
6 Maria Sakkari 7 6
7 Daria Kasatkina 8 8
8 Belinda Bencic 9 10
9 Elena Rybakina 10 25
10 Veronika Kudermetova 11 9
11 Jelena Ostapenko 12 17
12 Petra Kvitova 13 15
13 Beatriz Haddad Maia 14 14
14 Victoria Azarenka 16 24
15 Ekaterina Alexandrova 17 18
16 Anett Kontaveit 18 19
Liudmila Samsonova 19 20
Karolina Pliskova 20 31
Paula Badosa 21 16
Shuai Zhang 23 22
Madison Keys 24 13
Martina Trevisan 25 21
Marie Bouzkova 26 26
Irina-Camelia Begu 27 30
Jil Teichmann 28 33
Qinwen Zheng 29 28
Barbora Krejcikova 30 23
Anhelina Kalinina 31 39
Petra Martic 34 37
Amanda Anisimova 36 27
Bianca Andreescu 37 43
Aliaksandra Sasnovich 38 38
Leylah Fernandez 39 40
Danielle Collins 42 11
Bernarda Pera 43 41
Anastasia Potapova 44 44
Yulia Putintseva 45 47
Kaia Kanepi 48 29
Alizé Cornet 60 34
Sorana Cirstea 63 42
Marketa Vondrousova 89 32 (SR)
Karolina Muchova 121 22 (SR)
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 844 21 (SR)
(WC)
(WC)
(WC)
(WC) Top 20
(WC) Top 20
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)
(Q)
Previous Winners

The men’s event has been running since 1993, and no-one has won it more than Roger Federer with eight titles to his name. Novak Djokovic is the closest to him with five victories in Dubai, and the Serb will be looking to close the gap this year with Federer now retired.

Here are the last five winners of the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships:

Year Winner
2018 Roberto Bautista Agut
2019 Roger Federer
2020 Novak Djokovic
2021 Aslan Karatsev
2022 Andrey Rublev

 

The women’s event began eight years later in 2001, with Justine Henin leading the race with four titles.

Here are the last five winners of the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships:

Year Winner
2018 Elina Svitolina
2019 Belinda Bencic
2020 Simona Halep
2021 Garbine Muguruza
2022 Jelena Ostapenko

 

Where are the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships held?

The tournament is held on the outdoor hard courts at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai.

Where to watch the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships?

Both events are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK.

Ranking points breakdown
Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 56 Q Q2 Q1
Men’s singles 500 300 180 90 45 0 20 10 0
Men’s doubles 0 45 25
Women’s singles 900 585 350 190 105 60 1 30 20 1
Women’s doubles 1
Prize money breakdown
Event W F SF QF Round of 16 Round of 32 Round of 56 Q2 Q1
Men’s singles $523,330 $256,565 $129,100 $65,655 $34,100 $17,980 $3,980 $2,030
Men’s doubles* $157,570 $77,140 $38,690 $19,860 $10,270
Women’s singles $520,615 $260,310 $130,030 $59,960 $29,695 $15,240 $7,835 $4,360 $2,245
Women’s doubles* $148,845 $75,310 $37,275 $18,765 $9,510 $4,695

*Per team

Can i purchase tickets for the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships?

Buy tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Championships 2023 via the tournament website.

How can I follow the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships?

Keep up to date with the Dubai Duty Free Championships 2023 on the official tournament website and the official tournament Twitter.

