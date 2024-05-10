Dominic Thiem: This season will be my last one

Dominic Thiem has confirmed that he will retire later this year, with the former US Open champion suggesting that the return of his wrist injury has played a part in this decision.

Thiem originally obtained a serious wrist injury back in 2021, less than a year after winning his first Grand Slam title.

This forced the Austrian to miss 10 months of action, and the former world No.3 has been unable to reach the same heights since.

The 30-year-old recently revealed that his wrist injury had returned, with rumours starting to circulate about whether he would be retiring.

And now Thiem has answered these rumours in a video on Instagram, “It is very important, very sad, very beautiful message that this season will be my last one. There are some reasons behind it: firstly, of course, my wrist, It is not the way it should be. The second reason is my inner feeling: I have been thinking about this decision for a very long time.”

He continued, “I was thinking very carefully about this, of course I was also thinking about the whole journey as a tennis player, which was incredible. I have had success, I have won trophies I have really never dreamt of. The journey was incredible, all the ups and downs, it was an incredible experience which I am so thankful for.

“But at the end I came to the conclusion that this decision to end my career at the end of the season is the only right one. I am very happy with it and I am also super excited for everything that is coming next.”

Thiem has struggled for form in 2024 so far, having failed to win back-to-back main draw matches at any ATP or Challenger tournament.

It is currently unclear as to where Thiem will end his tennis career, with the current No.117 next set to compete in Roland Garros qualifying if he does not gain access to the main draw via withdrawals or a wildcard.

Inside the baseline…

It is a really sad but unsurprising announcement from Dominic Thiem, who has struggled even more than previous years in 2024. Wrist injuries can be really hard to come back from, especially in tennis, and that seems to have been what has occured in Thiem’s case. Hopefully now that he has made this announcement, the Austrian can enjoy some more success in the final months of what has been a highly impressive career that has seen him win 17 titles, including the 2020 US Open.

