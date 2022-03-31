Dominic Thiem suffers comeback blow after just one match

Former World number three Dominic Thiem has again suffered agony in his bid to return to peak form after losing his first comeback match on tour for 9 months.

The Austrian, who had not played since June of last year due to a wrist injury, had just marked his 9 month absence from the game by playing at the Andalucia Open on the ATP Challenger tour.

Despite losing his comeback match, he was upbeat and happy about his return, as he said on social media, “You can imagine how happy I was today to be on a tennis court, doing what I love the most: playing tennis and competing again. After all these months, all those setbacks I had in the past few months, I was able to play again to feel the adrenaline of the competition. I felt like a player again.”

However, his progress has now been halted after he tested positive for Coronavirus. The 2020 US Open Champion posted on Instagram, “Looks like lately the good news don’t last long…last night after dinner, I started feeling unwell and didn’t have a good night.”

”After developing mild symptoms I decided to take a test this morning, which came back positive for COVID-19. Now I have to wait and see how it develops. I’ll keep you posted. Thank you all in advance for your support!”

Dominic Thiem was set to take part in his first ATP main tour event, since his injury, at the Grand Prix Hassan II ATP 250 event in Marrakech next week (April 4th – 10th). However this now looks unlikely. It also questions whether Thiem will be fit and available for the Monte Carlo Masters which commences on the 9th April.

