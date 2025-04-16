Diego Dedura-Palomero celebrates an injured Denis Shapovalov

17-year-old Diego Dedura-Palomero made history with his first ATP win against Denis Shapovalov, who retired, but his post-match reaction is stirring controversy.

Diego Dedura-Palomero became the first ATP player born in 2008 to win a main-draw match, defeating Denis Shapovalov at the BMW Open in Munich. The German teen had originally lost in qualifying but entered the draw as a lucky loser after Gaël Monfils withdrew. Against eighth seed Denis Shapovalov, Dedura-Palomero took the opening set in a tiebreak and went up 3-0 before the Canadian retired due to injury.

Rather than a muted response, Dedura-Palomero threw his arms in the air and celebrated the win with full emotion, which has drawn criticism from some fans and commentators who felt the reaction was misjudged. Denis Shapovalov, who has battled persistent knee issues, walked to the net visibly in pain. The contrast between the Canadian’s discomfort and the German’s celebration did not sit well with everyone.

Wildest celebration I’ve ever seen: 17 y.o. Diego Dedura-Palomero lost in Munich qualifying, got resurrected as a lucky loser. When he wins (via Shapovalov retirement), he draws a giant cross on court and lays down in the middle like a crucified Jesus.pic.twitter.com/RYPCSOxKCs — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) April 15, 2025

Denis Shapovalov, a former world No. 10, has had an up-and-down 2025 season. He won the Dallas Open in February, which was his first title in years, but he has since struggled with consistency and physical setbacks. His retirement in Munich raises new concerns about his ability to stay healthy for the clay season. Dedura-Palomero, on the other hand, was playing his first tour-level match and may not have known the full extent of Shapovalov’s injury in the moment.

Inside the Baseline…

While Dedura-Palomero’s celebration after his match against Denis Shapovalov may have seemed out of place to some, it’s worth considering the magnitude of the moment for a 17-year-old wildcard making history on home soil. The reaction was likely more about personal triumph than disrespect, and as he gains more experience on tour, he will begin to understand how to act in moments like this. Regardless, a lengthy celebration after an opponent retires due to injury is a bit disrespectful and awkward.

