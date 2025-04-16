​“Can you tell her to wear deodorant?” – Harriet Dart

British No. 4 Harriet Dart apologizes after making an inappropriate remark about opponent Lois Boisson during a first-round loss in France.

During the first round of the Rouen Open, British tennis player Harriet Dart faced French wildcard Lois Boisson. In the second set, Dart approached the umpire during a changeover and remarked, “Can you tell her to wear deodorant? She’s smelling really bad.” Boisson, seemingly unaware of the comment, went on to win the match decisively with a score of 6-0, 6-3.

Following the match, Dart issued a public apology on Instagram, expressing regret for her “heat-of-the-moment” comment and stating, “That’s not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today.”

Boisson responded with humor on Instagram, posting a match photo edited with a stick of Dove deodorant atop a tennis ball, captioned, “Apparently need a collab.”

The incident has raised questions about on-court conduct and sportsmanship. While the WTA has not announced any disciplinary action, such comments could be considered unsportsmanlike conduct under the code of conduct, potentially leading to fines or other penalties. Dart’s recent history includes other on-court incidents, such as a dispute with an umpire at the Nottingham Open, where she offered a £50,000 bet over a line call.

Harriet Dart, currently ranked just inside the WTA Top 100, has been working to regain consistent form after an up-and-down 2024 season. Her early exit in Rouen continues a string of first-round losses at tour-level events, putting added pressure on her clay-court campaign. While Boisson, ranked outside the Top 150, capitalized on the home crowd support and Dart’s frustrations, the match will be remembered more for the comments and off-court stir than the on-court action. Dart’s remarks may also factor into future scrutiny from tournament officials or WTA leadership, particularly if further behavioral issues arise.

Inside the Baseline…

Harriet Dart’s comment during the Rouen Open match was inappropriate and detracted from the professionalism expected in a match. While emotions can run high during competition, maintaining respect for opponents is very important. Dart’s prompt apology is a step in the right direction, and it’s hoped that this incident serves as a learning experience for her and others in regards to the importance of sportsmanship. It was unnecessary, but she takes full responsibility.

