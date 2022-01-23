Denis Shapovalov excited by Rafael Nadal clash: ‘It’s always an honour to go up against Rafa’

Denis Shapovalov says it will be ‘an honour’ to face Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open quarter-finals, but he is confident he can cause another upset.

The Canadian stunned Alexander Zverev on Sunday, dumping the German out in the fourth round in straight sets.

That has earned him a match against 20-time major winner Rafael Nada in the last eight, and he says he can’t wait for it.

“It’s always an honour to go up against a guy like Rafa,” said Shapovalov.

“It’s always going to be a battle against him. It’s going to be a tough one and I’m definitely going to enjoy it.”

Zverev was one of the biggest favourites to win the tournament, and Denis Shapovalov was as surprised as anyone to see it go the way it did.

“It’s probably the one I least expected to finish in three,” he admitted.

“I’m very happy with my performance, definitely happy with where my game is at.

“I think off the ground I was playing really well, really feeling my shots off both wings.

“I played pretty smart today, it felt like things were going my way early on.

“I lost a little bit of momentum mid-way in the second set but fought well to come back and just kind of rolled with it after.”

