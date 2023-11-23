Davis Cup: Top 5 most successful countries in the Open Era

The Davis Cup, which elegantly blends the sport’s individual brilliance with the essence of squad dynamics, is the oldest team event in men’s tennis. Which nations, though, have enjoyed the most success in the tournament?

The earliest format of the competition granted the defending champions an automatic spot in the final round. However, the Open Era marked a pivotal transformation in Davis Cup history by scrapping this rule and making it a more inclusive and competitive event.

Therefore, our list of the top 5 most successful Davis Cup nations focuses on achievements from 1972 onward, and it certainly makes for interesting reading.

5. France (4 titles)

France have been a consistent Davis Cup contender and it is no surprise to see them make this list. Their success has been characterised by a blend of passionate determination, a wealth of talent, and strategic leadership.

Yannick Noah, both as a player and captain, has played a pivotal role in their Davis Cup journey, instilling a sense of purpose and motivation within his team. His inspirational leadership was instrumental in securing victories in 1982, 1991, and 2017.

France has often relied on strong doubles teams to pick up crucial points. Players such as Nicolas Mahut, Pierre Hugues-Herbert, and Julien Benneteau have excelled in the doubles discipline, adding depth to the French squad which is key for Davis Cup success.

In 2017, France were able to win their fourth Davis Cup after a 16-year drought, writing the wrongs of their 2014 loss to Roger Federer’s Switzerland. The victory – sealed by 23-year-old Lucas Pouille in a deciding rubber – was made even sweeter as it was in front of the same Lille crowd which saw them fall at the last hurdle three years prior.

The raucous French crowds have also played a unique and integral role in France’s success in the competition, setting them apart from other countries and contributing significantly to their home-court advantage. This may explain the lack of success that the French have seen since the format changed in 2019, introducing neutral venues for the group-stage matches.

4. Australia (6 titles)

Australia’s Davis Cup legacy is steeped in history, with iconic names like Rod Laver leading the way during the challenge round era. In the Open Era they have also continued to reach the heights of the competition and thus remain near the top of this list with six titles post 1972.

Australia’s success is deeply rooted in a love for the competition that transcends generations. Their relationship with the Davis Cup dates back to the inception of the tournament in 1900 when it was named the International Lawn Tennis Challenge.

Australia were among the original participating nations and quickly established dominance in the early years. This dominance, which did not cease over the decades, can be attributed to a deep pool of tennis talents.

Neale Fraser served as the captain of Australia’s Davis Cup team during the ’70s and ’80s, and it was under his leadership that they thrived, picking up 4 out of their 6 titles. John Newcombe and Ken Rosewall were some of Australia’s most prominent players under Fraser’s reign, contributing to those 4 victories.

Lleyton Hewitt’s rise to prominence during the late 1990s and early 2000s marked a resurgence of Aussie triumph at the Davis Cup. His versatility as a doubles player as well as his ability to thrive in front of home crowds played a significant role in attaining 2 more titles out of 4 finals between 1999 and 2003.

Hewitt is the current captain for Australia and led his nation on a noteworthy run to the final in the most recent edition of the tournament. Unfortunately they fell at the last hurdle and handed Canada their maiden Davis Cup win. However, under Hewitt’s shrewd leadership, Australia have proved to be a continuous contender on the international stage.

3. Spain (6 titles)

Spain’s rise to Davis Cup supremacy is synonymous with one name – Rafael Nadal. The 22-time major champion has been the driving force behind Spanish success in the competition, leading them to 5 of their 6 titles.

Nadal’s brilliance in the Davis Cup should not be understated; his ongoing streak of 32 consecutive wins (singles and doubles) is the longest overall streak in the competition’s century-long history.

The lefty, however, was not part of Spain’s winning team during their Davis Cup breakthrough in 2000. In fact, it was Juan Carlos Ferrero who led the Spaniards to victory over Australia as he beat both Pat Rafter and Hewitt en route to clinching their first title in Barcelona.

Over the decades, Spain has showcased its ability to produce the most talented tennis stars. The current Wimbledon champion and world no.2, Carlos Alcaraz, is the latest tennis superstar to hail from Spain and there is no doubt that, with Nadal on his way out, Spanish success will continue at the Davis Cup for years to come, in the hands of the 20 year old.

Their recent success can be attributed to a golden generation of players, an unshakable team spirit and a willingness to never give up which is deep-rooted in Spanish culture. The Spaniards also boast the best record in Davis Cup finals, having won an impressive 6 out of 8 played.

2. Sweden (7 titles)

All of Sweden’s 7 titles came towards the end of the 20th century when the country was home to multiple Grand Slam champions – in the form of Bjorn Borg, Stefan Edberg and Mats Wilander – all peaking at the same time.

Edberg asserted his dominance at the top of the game in the late 80s and early 90s, where he secured 6 Slam titles and contributed to 2 of Sweden’s Davis Cup triumphs.

In contrast, Borg was a trailblazer of modern tennis in the ’70s and ’80s, amassing an impressive 11 Grand Slam titles and playing an integral part in their Davis Cup conquests.

Happy Birthday to 1975 #DavisCup champion Bjorn Borg 🎉🎂. Here’s a little video of him talking about Sweden’s triumph in 1975 😎 pic.twitter.com/O8t12gInfZ — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) June 6, 2017



A notable era of Swedish success at the Davis Cup unfolded during the 1980s, marked by an impressive streak of 7 consecutive appearances in the finals. Although they clinched victory in only 3 of these finals, the calibre of Swedish tennis during the period is unmistakable, and this outstanding feat still stands as a record in the Open Era history of the competition.

Since the turn of the 21st century, Sweden have struggled to produce tennis stars and thus failed to make it to another Davis Cup final. Their last triumph came in 1998 when they drowned Italy on their own home soil.

1. USA (9 titles)

Alongside Australia, the US has dominated the Davis Cup since the creation of the tournament, and this domination was not hindered despite the format change and the removal of the challenge round in 1972. In fact, they went on and clinched 9 more titles.

John McEnroe – a 7-time Major champion – played a significant role in US Davis Cup success in these latter stages, spearheading their campaign en route to titles in ‘78, ‘79, ‘81, ‘82 and ‘92.

1️⃣6️⃣ major titles

5️⃣ Davis Cup titles

Singles & Doubles World No. 1️⃣

More memories than we can count 😅 On his birthday 🥳, we want to know: What’s your favorite John McEnroe memory?? pic.twitter.com/KTrJlMLz1J — International Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) February 16, 2021



They experienced their 9 titles with 5 different captains, which is a symbol of their adaptability, team cohesion and long term excellence. No matter whether the squad was old or new, they were able to continuously reach the latter stages of the competition.

While the US boasts a rich history of tennis legends like McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi, the emergence of new American stars has become less frequent, explaining the decline in their Davis Cup success; 8 out of their 9 titles were claimed prior to 1996.

Despite this, they currently have 4 male players inside the world’s top 20 and American tennis does seem to be on the rise again, so will there be a resurgence?

Regardless, the US Davis Cup team have produced some memorable moments over the decades and remain the most successful nation in the tournament’s Open Era history.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic calls for Davis Cup Finals rethink: ‘It has to travel!’

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner