Daniil Medvedev wins, smashes net camera in opening round

Daniil Medvedev wins open round match in five sets, breaking a net camera mid-match and delivering sharp post-match remarks.

Daniil Medvedev is known for grinding down opponents in extended rallies. “He doesn’t overpower you,” Mats Wilander remarked. “Very difficult to beat him over five sets, of course. But I think that a lot of players find him easy to play against for a while, and eventually… they run out of ideas and energy as well.”

Despite his composed play, Medvedev managed to accidentally smash a net camera out of frustration. He hit his racket against the net several times in anger, and the camera unintentionally faced the consequences. The incident drew widespread attention and laughter from fans as Medvedev shrugged off the mishap with characteristic nonchalance.

Reflecting on his strategy, Wilander noted, “He doesn’t hit winners if he serves well, yes, but otherwise he’s going to have to fight for it.” Medvedev’s ability to wear down opponents mentally and physically was evident, as he forced Samrej into extended exchanges before decisively closing out the match.

In his post-match interview, Medvedev kept the laughs coming. “If he plays like this every match… his life can be good. Money, girls, casino… whatever.” He is always keeping fans guessing about his next move.

Just one week ago, Medvedev and his wife welcomed his second child. He then had to travel to Australia to play this Grand Slam.

Looking ahead, Medvedev will face a fresh challenge in his next match against 19-year-old American Learner Tien. Tien had to play through qualies and won his open round match. He made it to the Next-Gen ATP finals before losing to Joao Fonseca.

Inside the Baseline…

Daniil Medvedev’s second-round match at the 2025 Australian Open was a wild mix of grit and chaos, showcasing both his incredible resilience and fiery temperament. The accidental camera smash, part frustration, part unfortunate timing, perfectly captured the emotional turbulence of the five-set showdown. Watching him navigate a comeback from two sets to one down was a reminder of just how mentally tough he can be, even when he’s not playing his cleanest tennis. With rising American star Lerner Tien up next, Medvedev will need to harness that determination and channel his energy wisely to keep his title hopes alive.

READ NEXT: Australian Open: seeds advance, early upsets, Day 3 matchups

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner