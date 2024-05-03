Daniil Medvedev joins growing list of injured ATP stars as French Open looms

Daniil Medvedev became the latest star to be added to the concerning ATP injury list which contains some of tennis’ most high-profile names.

The Russian withdrew from his quarter-final against Jiri Lehecka at the Madrid Open after just one set been played, citing a hip injury.

He joins Jannik Sinner – who also withdrew from his quarter-final due to a hip injury – and Carlos Alcaraz as they face a race against the clock to be fit in time for Roland Garros.

Hopefully see you on court very soon Daniil ❤️@jirilehecka advances to his first ever Masters 1000 semi-final as Medvedev is forced to retire due to injury@MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/ApBJTDk3Ix — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 2, 2024

Sinner pulled out of the tournament prior to his encounter with Felix Auger-Aliassime after pain in his hip had slowly worsened, joining Alcaraz on the doubtful list.

It is still up in the air as to whether Sinner will be back to full fitness before his home Masters in Rome, but Alcaraz has expressed his desire to play in the Italian capital if his forearm ceases to bother him.

The Spaniard was seeking his third consecutive title in Madrid, though his forearm was clearly a hindrance and could not muster up the energy to halt Andrey Rublev’s comeback win.

Concerns to three of the world’s top five players come during a week which has hosted controversy relating to scheduling issues, most notably of the placement of two back-to-back two-week Masters events, in Madrid and Rome, in such close proximity to the second major of the year.

After being granted a walkover, Auger-Aliassime will look to capitalise against Lehecka in what will be his first Masters 1000 semi-final appearance since 2022.

On the other side of the draw, both Rublev and Taylor Fritz will see this is as a golden opportunity to claim their second Masters titles.

What did Daniil Medvedev say about his injury?

World No.4 Medvedev was forced to retire from his quarter-final against Lehecka after dropping the first set 6-4.

The Russian received on-court treatment midway through the set, but ultimately couldn’t continue, explaining that he couldn’t sprint.

“It was a return when he served and volleyed and I don’t know if I felt it on the return or on the drop shot, but when I ran, I wanted to run faster and faster during the movement, and suddenly felt my hip blocked,” Medvedev said.

“I couldn’t sprint, like when you strain a muscle or have a spasm, which is tough to know which of the two. Working with the physio, I asked if I could make it worse. He said ‘if it’s a tear, then yes. If it’s a spasm, no’.

“I tried to play and my mind wasn’t letting me to go full. At the end of the set, I was [thinking] if I want to continue, I’ll just try to sprint to the net… When I sprinted I felt pain. So I was like: no need to continue.”

