Daniil Medvedev: I don’t think I fear anyone

Daniil Medvedev has progressed to the third round of Roland Garros for only the third time in his career, and the Russian revealed that he does not fear anyone in the draw.

Medvedev led Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-0 5-1, earlier today before his Serbian opponent retired from the match.

Despite Kecmanovic having a medical timeout at the change of ends prior to retiring, Medvedev admitted that he was unaware of any injury or illness.

“I didn’t know he was injured until the end of the match,” said Medvedev. “Of course, you want your opponent to be in full shape, healthy. And then, sometimes you don’t want them to play their best tennis, but it is unfortunate that he didn’t feel good. I don’t know what exactly he had, so I hope nothing serious.

“But I was happy with my level and looking forward to the next matches. Of course, a bit lucky with all the weather to be finished in a good timing with my second round, and getting ready for the third round.”

Medvedev has been able to progress to the third round of Roland Garros, despite heavy rain delays, as a result of being fortunate enough to play under the roof on Court Suzanne-Lenglen earlier today.

The world No.5 now awaits the winner of 31st seed Mariano Navone and the inform Tomas Machac, who beat Novak Djokovic last week in Geneva.

When asked about the prospect of playing Machac, Medvedev suggested that he was not fearful of suffering the same fate as Djokovic.

“Fear, I’m not sure. I don’t think I fear anyone, to be honest,” claimed the 2021 US Open champion. “Yeah, again, what you fear is that the guy is going to play everything on the line, and that’s when they can beat you. He’s [Machac] playing good at the moment. He’s going up the rankings, playing aggressive, hitting the ball well, having good victories.”

The 28-year-old continued, “But Navone is also playing very good. I’m definitely going to watch their match, because I don’t know too much about both of their games, even if I played Tomas once. So I’m going to watch it, see who wins, and get ready for the winner.”

Medvedev is expected to play the winner of Navone and Machac on Saturday, however it is currently dependent on weather delays.

Inside the baseline…

It was a very comfortable and impressive performance from Daniil Medvedev, who played well even though his opponent was clearly not feeling 100%. Mariano Navone or Tomas Machac will definitely be a step up in opposition for Medvedev, but if they are unable to play their match today then an extra day of rest for the world No.5 may give him the advantage ahead of the third round on Saturday.

