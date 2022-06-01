‘Cut the guy some slack!’ – John McEnroe reacts to crowd antics after Djokovic outburst

Grand Slam legend John McEnroe voiced his opinion after Novak Djokovic was booed by the Roland Garros crowd as the Serbian allowed his frustration get the better of him mid-match.

Djokovic was beaten in a 59th career meeting by old time rival Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard edged out a four hour epic winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4).

The defeat for Djokovic meant that he is still chasing an illusive 21st Grand Slam title and was unable to defend the title he won at Roland Garros last year.

The Serb let his frustration show early in the fourth set as he whacked the net with his racket.

The incident came at the start of the second game in the fourth set as a forehand from Djokovic, which looked set to be a winner, just clipped the net.

It enabled Nadal to pounce as Djokovic was stranded at the net, allowing Nadal to blast a shot back at him that he could not volley back into play.

It was a hugely frustrating moment in itself for the world number one, particularly so as it came at a crucial point of the contest.

Following Djokovic’s moment of anger, the crowd began to jeer and boo the 20-time Grand Slam champion, leaving Grand Slam legend John McEnroe less than impressed.

McEnroe was not happy with the boos that rang around Court Philippe-Chatrier after Djokovic had let out his anger on the net and said fans should not be so harsh on him.

McEnroe reacted on commentary by saying, “I mean, cut the guy some slack!

“I mean, come on! He’s out there battling, he hit the ball, he thinks it’s going to be a winner… it clips the tape, and then that’s harsh.

“That’s all I can say. They should be happy he cares that much!”

