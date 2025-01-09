Collegiate stars light up the Australian Open qualifying draws

Former college tennis players are making waves in Melbourne qualifying, proving the collegiate pathway to professional success is stronger than ever.

The 2025 Australian Open qualifying draws are filled with collegiate tennis talent, showcasing the increasing influence of the college system as a pathway to professional success. A total of 32 former collegiate players, across both the men’s and women’s draws, are competing for a coveted spot in the year’s first Grand Slam main draw.

Collegiate Pathway to the Pros

For years, collegiate tennis has served as a springboard for players seeking to develop their games in a structured environment while earning a degree. Recent successes of former college players on the ATP and WTA tours highlight the value of this pathway, and the growing presence of so many in the Australian Open qualifying rounds underscores this trend. For example, Ben Shelton, who reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open, attended the University of Florida and Emma Navarro, who is number 8 in the world, went to the University of Virginia.

Players to watch in this year’s draw:

Several former collegiate standouts have already made waves in the qualifying rounds:

Tristan Boyer (USA): A University of Stanford graduate, Boyer won his first-round match decisively and is looking to carry his momentum into the final rounds.

Nuno Borges (Portugal): The former Mississippi State star, who has transitioned to the professional tour, is among the favorites to qualify.

Maddison Inglis (Australia): Inglis, who played collegiate tennis at Oklahoma State University, is in the final round of the qualifying draw.

The increasing number of collegiate players in Grand Slam qualifying draws reflects a broader trend. Programs across the U.S. have become training grounds for international players, providing a mix of elite coaching, rigorous competition, and academic opportunities.

As the professional game becomes more demanding, many players are using their college years to mature physically and mentally before entering the pro ranks. This approach has led to longer, more sustainable careers, as shown with Danielle Collins, who played at the University of Virginia and Cameron Norrie, who played at TCU.

Inside the Baseline…

As more players transition from college to the professional tennis circuit, the advantages of collegiate tennis become clearer. College offers a unique combination of financial support, consistent match play, coaching, and resources that can significantly prepare athletes for the pro level. College tennis provides players with scholarships that ease the financial burden of pursuing a career in tennis, allowing them to focus on their game. The regular match play, both individually and as part of a team, builds competitive experience, which is essential when stepping onto the pro circuit. Additionally, collegiate programs offer expert coaching and access to top-tier facilities and equipment, helping athletes refine their skills. While many top players come from prestigious programs, success doesn’t depend on attending the most famous schools. College tennis, regardless of the institution, plays a vital role in developing future professional stars by providing the tools and experience needed to succeed on the world stage. It is a step that cannot be overlooked for a junior player wanting to go pro.

