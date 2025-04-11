Charleston Open to offer equal prize money in 2026

Historic move aligns Charleston Open with ATP 500 prize standards, marking a significant step toward gender pay equity in tennis.​

In a landmark decision, the Charleston Open will offer equal prize money to its participants starting in 2026, aligning its purse with that of ATP 500 events. This move positions the Charleston Open as a trailblazer among non-combined WTA tournaments, which traditionally have lagged behind in prize equity. The WTA has set a goal for all combined events to achieve equal pay by 2027 and non-combined events by 2033. While some tournaments, like the Italian Open, have committed to equal prize money by 2025, others, such as the Queen’s Club, continue to face challenges in bridging the pay gap. The Charleston Open’s commitment not only honors its rich history but also sets a precedent for other tournaments to follow.​

The Charleston Open, the longest-running women-only professional tennis tournament in the United States, has long been a key fixture on the WTA calendar. Hosted annually in South Carolina, the tournament has consistently attracted top-tier talent and maintained a loyal fan base. Its decision to match the ATP 500 prize pool beginning in 2026 shows a shift not just in policy, but in philosophy that women’s tennis, regardless of format or location, deserves equal financial recognition. This is particularly noteworthy as Charleston is not a combined event with the ATP Tour, meaning the commitment to parity comes entirely from the WTA and the tournament organizers. The tournament is owned by Ben Navarro, Emma Navarro’s father. Emma is currently WTA no. 11.

Currently, Grand Slams offer equal prize money, but discrepancies remain at many other events. Combined WTA-ATP 1000 tournaments like Indian Wells, Miami, and Madrid already pay men and women equally, while Rome will follow suit in 2025. However, a number of non-combined or lower-tier tournaments still lag behind, citing differences in sponsorship revenue and TV rights as barriers. The WTA’s strategic plan aims for full pay equity across combined events by 2027 and non-combined events by 2033, making Charleston’s early commitment especially significant in accelerating that timeline and showing what’s possible with intention and leadership.

Inside the Baseline…

The Charleston Open’s initiative to equalize prize money is a commendable stride toward gender equality in tennis. By matching ATP 500 standards, the tournament not only uplifts its stature but also sends a message about the value of women’s sports. This decision could serve as a catalyst, encouraging other non-combined events to expedite their efforts toward pay parity, ultimately adding a more inclusive tennis landscape.

READ NEXT: Stefanos Tsitsipas to partner with Ivanisevic post Roland Garros

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner