Stefanos Tsitsipas to partner with Ivanisevic post Roland Garros

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas seeks fresh direction with former Djokovic coach Goran Ivanisevic after turbulent season so far.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to begin a new chapter in his career by bringing on Goran Ivanisevic as his coach after the 2025 Roland Garros tournament. This development marks a significant shift for the Greek player, who has navigated a tumultuous season marked by early exits and a high-profile coaching change.

Goran Ivanisevic is best known for winning Wimbledon in 2001 as a wildcard ranked No. 125, as he is the only man in history to do so, after finishing runner-up at the tournament three times in the 1990s. He reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 2 in 1994 and captured 22 singles titles. Since retiring, he’s become a respected coach, most notably guiding Novak Djokovic to multiple Grand Slam titles.

Earlier this year, Tsitsipas parted ways with his long-time coach and father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, seeking to redefine their relationship and professional boundaries. In the interim, he appointed Dimitris Chatzinikolaou, the Greek Davis Cup captain, as his coach, aiming to bring stability and continuous progress to his game.​

The 2025 season has been a rollercoaster for Tsitsipas. After a first-round exit at the Australian Open, he rebounded by winning his first ATP 500 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, defeating Félix Auger-Aliassime in the final. This victory marked his 12th ATP Tour title and his 350th career win.

He becomes yet another ATP player to bring on a previous legend to his team. Andrey Rublev is working with Marat Safin, as of a few weeks ago.

Inside the Baseline…​

The impending partnership between Tsitsipas and Ivanisevic could be the catalyst he needs to regain his footing in the competitive tennis landscape. Ivanisevic’s experience and strategic knowledge, honed through coaching roles with top players, may provide Tsitsipas with the guidance necessary to navigate the challenges of the tour and achieve consistent success, which has been a struggle for Stefanos in the past.

