Caroline Wozniacki tips Holger Rune to ‘start new tennis tradition’ in Denmark

Caroline Wozniacki says she hopes the rise of compatriot Holger Rune will ignite a golden era for tennis in Denmark.

For years Wozniacki carried the torch for Danish tennis, but since her star has dimmed a little, Holger Rune has quickly risen to prominence on the ATP Tour.

That is something that Wozniacki is thrilled to see, and she is crossing her fingers that the brilliant 20-year-old can inspire other young Danes to pick up a tennis racket.

“Coming from a small country that had zero tennis traditions in the past and being able to achieve what I did, and now seeing other young players come through from my country is pretty special,” Wozniacki said, as per TV Azteca Deportes.

“I hope it starts another tennis tradition from Denmark and we’re gonna see a lot more kids moving forward that are gonna play great tennis from Denmark.”

Wozniacki had a brilliant career which culminated in winning a major at the 2018 Australian Open. She also reached the final of the US Open twice.

Injury and a rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis halted her in her tracks, though. It forced her into early retirement at 30 years old and she had a farewell match in Copenhagen in 2022.

However, she made a surprise comeback for the US hardcourt swing this year and plans to continue that into 2024.

“I don’t really believe in sacrifices, to be honest,” she said. “I believe we make choices for the decisions that we’re gonna make and it’s gonna put us in a position that we want to be in.

“I feel like I made choices along the way that could make me the best tennis player I could possibly be. I’m very proud of that.

“That’s something I want to teach young kids & also my kids. That if they want to achieve something the size of their dream is the size of how much they can accomplish. If you work hard and love what you do, anything is possible.”

READ NEXT: Nick Kyrgios ‘very thankful’ for Andy Murray after mental health struggles

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner