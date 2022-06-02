Carlos Alcaraz warned of potential ‘problem’ following his French Open exit

Grand Slam legend John McEnroe has warned Carlos Alcaraz of a “problem” he will have to face following his quarter-final exit at the French Open.

The 19-year-old has been the story of the season in men’s tennis so far this year, and he was tipped by many to win a maiden major at Roland Garros.

However, he was short of his best against Alexander Zverev in the last eight, with the German beating him 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

Despite a battling performance, the man from Murcia was well beaten by the 25-year-old Zverev and his inexperience in the latter stages of a Grand Slam showed according to Grand Slam great John McEnroe.

Former world number one McEnroe claimed that it was the first time that Carlos Alcaraz “looked his age” and despite digging in Alcaraz “didn’t seem exactly to know what to do with Zverev.”

Speaking exclusively to Eurosport, the American told reporters, “It was the first time in a while he looked his age, the first time for a while he looked like he was 19.

“He didn’t seem exactly to know what to do with Zverev. He battled, he showed a lot of heart, his game was picking up but that was a big deficit that he tried to overcome.”

