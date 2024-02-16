Carlos Alcaraz: Regaining world number one is my goal this season

Carlos Alcaraz says regaining the world number one spot is ‘his goal’ for the season after a successful return to action in Buenos Aires.

The 20-year-old beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-2, 7-5 in his first match since losing at the Australian Open to Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

That defeat saw both Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, the players who contested the final in Melbourne, close the gap on Alcaraz, who is ranked number two in the world right now.

However, world number one Novak Djokovic dropped points in Australia, meaning Alcaraz is well-positioned to launch a challenge – and that is exactly what he intends to do.

“It’s a goal,” Alcaraz said on court after his win in Argentina. “You have to set goals for yourself. I’m trying to move forward, to do it.

“There are great players fighting for the number one ranking. It’s going to be a good fight. Hopefully I recover it soon.”

Carlos Alcaraz ‘really happy’ with win

If Alcaraz is going to make a serious run for world number one this year, then the clay season is going to be vital to his chances.

The real red dirt action will get underway in Monte-Carlo after the hard court Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and Miami, but Buenos Aires is an early indicator of clay form and the signs were good for Alcaraz against Ugo Carabelli.

“It was a really tough match,” he said. “He’s a really good fighter and a player with good rhythm. He was really tough to beat.

“Playing my game… I started nervous, I’m not going to lie, with the crowd behind him supporting him. It’s normal obviously.

“I’m really happy with my first match on clay since Roland Garros. I’ll keep on going.”

Alcaraz will now face Italian Andrea Vavassori in the quarter-finals on Friday.

