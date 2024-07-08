Carlos Alcaraz plays ‘really high level’ to come through ‘tricky’ Wimbledon fourth round

Carlos Alcaraz has continued his Wimbledon winning streak, with the Spaniard reflecting on the ‘tricky’ fourth round encounter with Ugo Humbert.

Alcaraz beat the Frenchman, 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5, in just over three hours on Centre Court at SW19.

In his on-court interview, Alcaraz spoke about the challenges that playing a left-handed player like Humbert can present, “Playing lefties is always tricky, no matter the surface. I played my first leftie at Queen’s [Jack Draper], so I learnt a little bit from that.

“I felt great playing today, I think I played a really high level and playing a leftie I tried not to think about it and just played my own game.”

The first time that Alcaraz played against a left-handed player on grass was in a defeat to Jack Draper at Queen’s Club, just under two weeks ago.

Alcaraz had to fight hard to progress to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, even winning a point after falling over to claim the second set.

And the 21-year-old explained what motivates him to fight for every ball, “I just try to fight for every ball, it doesn’t matter which part of the court I am, I just try to run in whichever part of the court I am on, giving myself the chance to stay alive in the point.

“I had to show the opponent that whatever shot he shoots, I will be there. That’s me, I will be there, fighting until the last ball, and sometimes it is a good point like this one, and sometimes I lose it, but the main thing is just to fight.”

Alcaraz now moves onto the Wimbledon quarter-finals, where he will play Queen’s champion Tommy Paul tomorrow.

Inside the baseline…

It certainly has not been as straightforward for Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon this year compared to 2023, but nevertheless the Spaniard continues to work his way through the draw. On paper Tommy Paul will probably be Alcaraz’s biggest test so far, with the American looking very impressive this grass court season after winning the biggest title of his career at Queen’s.

