Carlos Alcaraz: My Way – Netflix docuseries premieres April 23

The three-part series offers an intimate look at Carlos Alcaraz’s 2024 season, highlighting his personal journey and professional milestones.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old Spanish tennis sensation, is set to share his personal and professional journey in the upcoming Netflix docuseries Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, premiering globally on April 23, 2025. The three-part series, produced by Morena Films and directed by Jorge Laplace, chronicles Alcaraz’s 2024 season, offering viewers unprecedented access to his life beyond the tennis court, including his hometown of El Palmar in Murcia, Spain.

The documentary captures Alcaraz’s experiences at major tournaments, including the French Open, Wimbledon, the Laver Cup, and the ATP Finals. It also provides a glimpse into his personal life in his hometown of El Palmar, Spain, showcasing his humble lifestyle despite his rapid rise in the tennis world.

In My Way, Alcaraz reflects on the challenges of balancing his professional ambitions with personal fulfillment. He emphasizes the importance of enjoying the sport and maintaining a connection to his roots, stating, “I want to spend time with my friends and family. I want to have free time. Right now, my fear would be to see tennis as an obligation.”

The documentary showcases Alcaraz’s humble lifestyle, highlighting that despite earning over $39 million in career prize money, he continues to sleep in his childhood twin bed surrounded by his trophies. It also delves into his personal life, featuring interactions with family and friends, and discusses his aspirations and the pressures of professional tennis.

Alcaraz teased the release date by debuting a tattoo reading “23-4-25” at the 2025 Indian Wells Open, sparking speculation among fans. The series aims to present a complete view of his journey, capturing both his wins and challenges throughout the season.

Inside the Baseline…

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way promises to be an interesting watch, offering fans a rare glimpse into the life of one of tennis’s brightest stars. By sharing his personal journey, Alcaraz not only humanizes the sport but also inspires a new generation of athletes to pursue greatness with authenticity and humility. His quick rise in the rankings with infectious confidence is something that young athletes are inspired by.

