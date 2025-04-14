Roger Federer eyes exhibition return: “I’d love to fill stadiums again”

Roger Federer hints at a return to the court for exhibition matches, expressing his desire to resume training and reconnect with fans worldwide.

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, has expressed his intention to return to the tennis court for exhibition matches. In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Federer stated, “Honestly, I would love to play some more tennis again. Enough with the golf already for a moment now, I’ve played so much. But no seriously, I’d love to start playing like two-three times a week again and hopefully, get myself back on an exhibition court. Maybe fill up a few nice stadiums around the world.”

Since retiring in 2022, Federer has been enjoying time with his family and exploring new interests, including golf. He was recently spotted at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, where he shared his experiences and drew parallels between the prestigious golf tournament and Wimbledon.

Despite his retirement, Federer remains connected to the sport through his involvement with the Laver Cup and his foundation’s initiatives. He emphasized that while there are no concrete plans yet, he misses the training and the sport itself, stating, “I’ve no plans yet but I know that the training part, I miss it a little bit to be honest because I haven’t played a whole lot since I retired. Just because I think my body needed a little break and maybe my mind also a little bit. I’ve played with my kids, you know but I’d really love to practice a little bit for myself as well. So I’ll do that as I keep on traveling and hopefully you’ll get to see me in an exhibition soon.”

​In the years following his retirement from professional tennis in 2022, Roger Federer has embraced a fulfilling and versatile lifestyle. He has been actively involved in his children’s lives and even coaching them in tennis. Federer is also a dedicated philanthropist, as shown with his efforts through the Roger Federer Foundation, which focuses on education initiatives in Africa. He has explored sports such as golf and diving, and has participated in events like the Laver Cup in Berlin.

Federer is also involved in the fashion industry, collaborating with Uniqlo and Loewe to launch a sports-inspired collection. Despite stepping away from professional play, he has expressed interest in returning to the court for exhibition matches, aiming to reconnect with fans and share his love for the sport once more.

Inside the Baseline…

Federer’s potential return to the court, even in an exhibition capacity, is a thrilling idea for tennis fans worldwide. His graceful style and sportsmanship have been sorely missed, and his presence would undoubtedly reignite excitement and bring a sense of nostalgia to the sport. He is a role model for players all around the world so having him back in the tennis world, even if just for exhibitions or more court time, will do nothing but good things for tennis.

