Carlos Alcaraz ‘is going to win all the Grand Slams on all surfaces’ claims former Roland Garros finalist

Carlos Alcaraz has been backed to win every Grand Slam and Masters 1000 title by former No.2 Alex Corretja, who has backed his fellow Spaniard to ‘play a very good Australian Open’.

Alcaraz won his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2023, but struggled to recreate this form after, winning only two of his last six matches of the season.

Despite this, Corretja has backed the 20-year-old to return to form and particularly focus on Roland Garros, “To me, winning a Grand Slam would make it a very good season. I think that this year, for example, Roland Garros is going to be a very big goal for him.

“After what happened last year, I think he will manage it differently. He will have less anxiety and he’ll be wanting to get to Paris to win, because he knows that it is a very long Grand Slam.”

Alcaraz suffered with cramping in his 2023 Roland Garros semi-final against Novak Djokovic, but Corretja believes the Murcian will win every big title in his career.

“I’ve said it a long time ago, I think Alcaraz is going to win all the Grand Slams on all surfaces, even the Masters,” claimed the two-time Roland Garros finalist.

“I think he is going to be a player who is going to win all the titles practically possible and it is because of the way he plays, his ambition, and his character. I think his tennis is very high. So it seems to me that Alcaraz is destined to be one of the special ones.”

Alcaraz has reached at least the semi-final of Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, but has only reached the third round of the Australian Open.

The world No.2 missed the Melbourne major last year through injury, but Corretja has suggested the tournament suits Alcaraz’s game and personality, “I think the Australian Open is a perfect fit for Alcaraz because of the conditions, because of the way the ball bounces, because it can be hot, because of night sessions where there is a kind of atmosphere that’s dramatic.”

Corretja continued, “Everything becomes spectacular and he likes that. It’s a little bit like the night session in New York. I think if he arrives well and with some preparation matches it’s going to be perfect.

“He can play a very good Australian Open and he will be eager as an opportunity to seize knowing he didn’t play last year, the last time he played there, he ended up losing a very close match.”

Alcaraz is not entered into any warm-up tournaments, so is just expected to head straight to Melbourne for the Australian Open that begins on Sunday 14th January.

Inside the baseline…

From the last couple of years, it appears that Carlos Alcaraz’s body has struggled to keep up with his success towards the latter stages of the season. However, like Corretja, most people expect Alcaraz to impress at the Australian Open, which he last played when he was only 18, after having some time to recuperate. Another big goal for Alcaraz will be the Paris Olympic Games, which is also played on the clay of Roland Garros, with fans hoping for a dream doubles partnership with Rafael Nadal.

