Carlos Alcaraz gives worrying injury update ahead of Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz has issued an uncertain injury update on whether he will be fit in time for next week’s Italian Open.

Andrey Rublev ended the Spaniard’s hopes of a third consecutive Madrid Open title on Wednesday with a 4-6 6-3 6-2 triumph.

But Alcaraz has been nursing a forearm injury that saw him withdraw from the Monte-Carlo Masters in April and, after his defeat to Rublev, stated that he is not yet at full fitness.

The 20-year-old now faces a race against time to make a seismic decision on whether to compete in the upcoming Rome ATP1000 event.

Alcaraz was bidding to become the first player to win the Madrid title in three consecutive years after victory in 2022 and 2023.

But he has looked out of sorts on the forehand wing this week and was unable to muster up the energy to deal with Rublev’s imposing fight-back.

What did Carlos Alcaraz say about his injury?

Speaking in his post-match press conference after defeat at the hands of the world No.8, Alcaraz gave an update on his current situation.

Establishment: STUNNED ???? A scintillating @AndreyRublev97 ends Alcaraz’ reign in Madrid – taking out the 2022 & 2023 champion in the quarter-finals!#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/KajBCSR3X6 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 1, 2024

“Right now in Madrid, while every time that I’m hitting the forehand, I’m thinking about the forearm,” said the world No.3. “If I’m getting a feeling or not.

“I have to work hard these days if I want to go to Rome with good feelings, without pain, without thinking about my forearm, but it’s gonna be a slow process, I guess.

“I have to be patient in that way. But right now I leave Madrid with good feelings in the forearm, but I have to do good work.”

The two-time major champion expressed his desire to play at the Foro Italico, but is left with an important decision.

Alcaraz could damage his chances of a maiden French Open title if his forearm worsens in the Italian capital, as the second grand slam of the year is in such close proximity.

