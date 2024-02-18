Carlos Alcaraz feeling ‘hurt’ after shock defeat in Buenos Aires

Carlos Alcaraz has been unable to defend his title in Buenos Aires, after suffering a straight sets defeat in the semi-final to Nicolas Jarry.

Alcaraz claimed the title in the Argentine capital last year, but his run was ended by the Chilean last night in a 7-6(2) 6-3 defeat.

This is only the third time since the start of 2023 that Alcaraz has been beaten by a player ranked outside the top 20, with Jarry currently at No.21.

The Wimbledon champion gave a very honest reflection after the match, “It has been a difficult defeat for me, it has hurt me a lot. There are many things to improve. The level has to rise, I have played good tennis but far from my real level.

“I have prepared well, physically I feel good. But this type of defeat hurt, you have to know how to read the games better and from there move forward, there is no other option.”

Alcaraz has not reached an ATP final since the Cincinnati Masters last year, and spoke about the complications of beginning his clay court season.

“It has been a complicated tournament,” said Alcaraz. “It is the first tournament on clay in a long time and even if I felt good at the tennis level, I have played against quite uncomfortable players.

“With Jarry, it was difficult to enter the match. I have had many opportunities that I didn’t take. And when you waste them against players like Jarry it takes its toll on you. It’s been a complicated week but I took away many things to improve.”

Enhorabuena a Nico por el partido y suerte en la final! ???????? Gracias ???????? por el cariño de esta semana! ???????????????????? ???? Getty pic.twitter.com/94ENFeumH2 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) February 18, 2024

Alcaraz will continue his clay court preparations in South America next week in Rio de Janeiro, where he was the champion back in 2022 and runner-up to Cameron Norrie last year.

The 20-year-old will begin his campaign against home wildcard Thiago Monteiro, with their head-to-head currently set at one win apiece.

Inside the baseline…

Not only is a defeat for Carlos Alcaraz surprising as a whole, but even more so considering the fact that it was in straight sets. However, Nicolas Jarry is a very good player and has made some fantastic progress over the past year, so it should not be an immediate concern for Alcaraz. However, if he does not reach the final in the Brazilian capital then alarm bells might start to ring, as on paper Alcaraz is by far the best player in that field.

