Carlos Alcaraz confirmed to make debut at the Laver Cup in 2024

Carlos Alcaraz has been announced as the first player for the 2024 Laver Cup, with Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg ‘leaving no stone unturned’ after two consecutive defeats.

Alcaraz has not participated at the Laver Cup before, but has been announced to make his debut in Berlin next year for another round of Team Europe vs Team World.

The Laver Cup began back in 2017 and was co-founded by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, with a similar premise to golf’s Ryder Cup.

It officially became an ATP-sanctioned event two years later, meaning that it is placed on the tour calendar and has access to marketing services provided by the governing body, however there are no ranking points on offer.

To begin with it was Team Europe who had all of the success, winning the first four Laver Cup events, but Team World have turned the tide in recent years.

Lead by John McEnroe, Team World won their first Laver Cup in 2022 when Federer retired from the sport and more recently in Vancouver in 2023, thrashing Team Europe 13-2.

This has prompted Team Europe captain Borg to call up Wimbledon champion, Alcaraz, “I’m leaving no stone unturned for 2024. The goal is to win and having Carlos commit to Team Europe’s cause is a thrilling start to what I anticipate will be an exceptional roster.”

Alcaraz will become the third Spanish player to represent Team Europe, following Rafael Nadal and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and spoke about the ‘great honour’ upon the announcement.

“I appreciate Captain Borg’s confidence in me, and I look forward to teaming up with my rivals in both singles and doubles in Berlin,” said Alcaraz. “It means a lot to represent Team Europe at Laver Cup, this is a great honour.

“I will do whatever is asked of me to win back the Cup for Team Europe. I can’t wait to hear who will be joining me on the team next September.”

The 2024 Laver Cup in Berlin begins 12 days after the US Open, on the weekend of the 20th-22nd September.

Inside the baseline…

Carlos Alcaraz is just the announcement that the Laver Cup needs, after somewhat of a lacklustre event in Vancouver earlier this year. Not only is Alcaraz exciting for the Laver Cup on his own, but his announcement may also prompt other players to want to sign up. Fans will be hoping to see Novak Djokovic sign up for the Laver Cup, as he did back in 2018 and 2022, with the potential of a doubles pairing between the current world No.1 and No.2.

