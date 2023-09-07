Carlos Alcaraz claims he is ‘a totally different player’ to 2022 US Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz has continued his winning run at the US Open, as he looks ahead to a second consecutive Grand Slam semi-final against Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev, 6-3 6-2 6-4, to win his 12th consecutive match in New York and move closer to becoming the first man to defend the US Open title since Roger Federer in 2008.

After the match, the Spaniard revealed that he was enjoying his time at the final major of the year, “I’m very, very comfortable playing in this court, playing here in New York. I am showing my best level here.”

Alcaraz played three consecutive five-set matches en route to the US Open final last year, and believes that he is a more mature player in 2023.

“Last year was very tough, since the fourth round I played five sets [to get to the final],” explained Alcaraz. “Here I’ve played just one match that has gone to four sets. I feel great physically and I’m ready to play a great battle with Medvedev in the semi-finals.”

The 20-year-old continued, “I think I’m more mature now. I grew up a lot since last year. Last year I was facing my first semifinal of a Grand Slam. Now I’m facing my fourth one. I feel like I’m a totally different player. I’m more mature. I feel like I’m a different person and a different player.”

It will be the second major tournament in a row where Alcaraz will face Medvedev at the semi-final stage, and the world No.1 is hoping for a similar outcome to Wimbledon.

“The last matches that I played against Daniil I played a tactical game played perfectly,” claimed Alcaraz. “I did pretty well all the things that I had to do against him, so I think my game suits pretty well against that type of opponent.”

Alcaraz and Medvedev will play their US Open semi-final match on Friday evening, as they both look to reach another final in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

As Alcaraz gears to play the 2021 US Open champion, we at Tennishead have looked back on their three previous meetings that include a final on an American hardcourt earlier this year:

Alcaraz vs Medvedev: 2-1

Medvedev beat Alcaraz, 6-1 6-4 6-2 (Wimbledon Second Round 2021) Alcaraz beat Medvedev, 6-3 6-2 (Indian Wells Final 2023) Alcaraz beat Medvedev, 6-3 6-3 6-3 (Wimbledon Semi-final 2023)

