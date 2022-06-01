Carlos Alcaraz believes he is ‘not far away’ from winning a Grand Slam despite disappointment

Carlos Alcaraz believes he is ‘not far’ from winning a Grand Slam after failing at the quarter-final stage of the French Open.

The 19-year-old has been the story of the season in men’s tennis so far this year, and he was tipped by many to win a maiden major at Roland Garros.

However, he was short of his best against Alexander Zverev in the last eight, with the German beating him 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

Alcaraz, though, says he leaves Paris with his head held high and taking away lessons that he believes can only benefit him in the future.

“I have to take the lessons [from] today,” Carlos Alcaraz said. “It was a tough match and close match.

“I could say I didn’t start well, and in this level, quarter-final of a Grand Slam, you are playing against the best players in the world, so you have to start the match better than I did today.

“I have to improve for the next Grand Slam or next matches. But I would say I’m not far away from reaching a semi-final or being able to win a Grand Slam.

“I would say I have the level, I have the confidence to win a Grand Slam or reach the semi-finals next time.

“I leave the court and leave the tournament with the head very high,” Alcaraz said. “I fought until the last ball. I fought until the last second of the match, and I’m proud of it.”

Zverev, who can become world number one should he win the tournament, will now face Rafael Nadal for a place in the final.

