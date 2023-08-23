Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic US Open final wanted by John McEnroe

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic’s matches have lit up the tennis world this year, and former No.1 John McEnroe has revealed that he ‘would love’ to see them go head-to-head in the US Open final.

Alcaraz claimed his second major title at Wimbledon this year, becoming the first man to beat Djokovic on Centre Court in ten years.

And McEnroe has praised the 20-year-old, “What Alcaraz has done in the last year is unbelievable. He’s put himself in a position where you talk about him in the same way as Novak and Rafa [Nadal] in a way which is incredible.

“The best player I’ve ever seen at his age. It’s incredible how good he is already. Novak is incredible how good he still is.”

Alcaraz is going into the US Open as the defending champion for the first time in his career, and the potential of another major final with Djokovic has been getting lots of people talking.

This hype was ramped up to another level after the pair met in the final of the Cincinnati Masters, with Djokovic getting revenge over the world No.1.

McEnroe is one of those hoping for that US Open final, “Even though in America you want to see an American breakthrough, everyone is saying ‘oh I want to see Alcaraz play Novak’ because he wasn’t allowed to play. That was the first tournament in America he’s played in two years in the States. The whole thing was crazy. It’s a great story.”

He continued, “To see the all-time great play against the young superstar is incredible. I’d love to see that match played again. The last couple of matches have all been close and incredible matches. Let’s hope it lasts.”

It will be the first time that Djokovic will compete at the final major of the year since 2021, with the Serb being banned from entering the States until May this year due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.

The 23-time major winner knows that he only needs to win one match to return to the top of the ATP rankings, and McEnroe believes that Djokovic can play for another ‘three-four years’.

“He looked amazing [in the Cincinnati final]. It was extremely hot and was struggling with the heat. He somehow found a way. It’s unbelievable that he is so good at this age,” claims McEnroe.

“The way he looks, it looks like he can do it three-four more years the way he is going. It’s hard to believe that anyone can do it as well he is doing even at this age. It’s unprecedented.”

Alcaraz and Djokovic will find out their US Open fate when the draw is ‘revealed’ on Thursday at 12pm local time (5pm BST).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head

As McEnroe continues to hype up the prospect of another Alcaraz-Djokovic final, we at Tennishead wanted to look back on their four meetings so far:

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: 2-2

Alcaraz beat Djokovic, 6(5)-7 7-5 7-6(5) (Madrid Masters Semi-final 2022) Djokovic beat Alcaraz, 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 (Roland Garros Semi-final 2023) Alcaraz beat Djokovic, 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 (Wimbledon Final 2023) Djokovic beat Alcaraz, 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) (Cincinnati Masters Final 2023)

