Carlos Alcaraz ‘already a legend’ claims former top 10 player

Carlos Alcaraz has been compared to the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer by his next opponent Gael Monfils, with the Spaniard being labelled ‘a really complete player’.

Alcaraz is set to play Monfils in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters, in what will be his first match since losing the Olympic final to Djokovic.

After Monfils beat Canadian Open champion Alexei Popyrin, 7-5 6-3, to set up the clash with Alcaraz, the Frenchman was full of praise for the four-time major winner.

“He’s a complete athlete, in terms of speed, endurance, power. And then his tennis, of course, is quite complete, too,” said Monfils. “Backhand, forehand, it’s quite hard to see where you can (hit). He improved a lot on the return, he’s serving big. He’s just a really complete player.”

He continued, “At the moment, I see him as Novak, as Rafa, as Roger, for me. He’s just a bit younger, but he’s already a legend.”

This is Monfils’ 13th appearance at the Cincinnati Masters, with the 37-year-old’s best result coming back in 2011 when he reached the quarter-finals, and the former World No.6 has revealed that he still looks forward to playing the top players.

“For me, it’s always cool to play such a big star like Carlos or Jannik [Sinner] – or of course, in my day it was Novak, Rafa, Roger. But to play those youngsters, it’s always a pleasure,” claimed Monfils. “It’s gonna be great fun for me. Obviously, really tough, but it’s gonna be something that I will remember for a couple of years.”

More of this please 🤤 Alcaraz & Monfils face each other for the second time this year later today in Cincinnati#CincyOpen pic.twitter.com/kkdIsXQBB8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 15, 2024

Alcaraz and Monfils will go head-to-head later today at the Ohio tournament, with the former winning their only two previous meetings.

Inside the baseline…

It feels weird to call Carlos Alcaraz a legend already at this stage given that he is only 21-years-old, but given his achievements it is hard to disagree with Gael Monfils. And it is clear that Alcaraz is nowhere near done yet, with it seeming very possible for the Spaniard to reach double-digit Grand Slams and put him alongside the greats. Although Alcaraz is the overwhelming favourite to beat Monfils this evening, it should be a great spectators match with both players having some unbelievable shots in their arsenal.

