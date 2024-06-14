Carlos Alcaraz admits he ‘cannot compare’ himself to ‘the big three’ yet

Carlos Alcaraz has had his say on comparisons to ‘the big three’, with the Spaniard also revealing that he would rather win Olympic gold over defending the Wimbledon title.

Alcaraz became the youngest man to win a major on every surface on Sunday, after beating Alexander Zverev to claim his maiden Roland Garros title.

The Spaniard surpassed the previous record holder Rafael Nadal with this achievement, but has suggested that it is too early to compare himself with his compatriot, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

“I have seen videos, but with some highlights I cannot compare myself to them when they were my age. But it doesn’t matter what I have achieved at this age if I stagnate here,” explained Alcaraz. “I want to continue growing in my career and get to where Djokovic, Rafa, and Federer are. The good ones and the greats have continued to improve in their careers until they are still 37 and 38-years-old.”

1 – Carlos Alcaraz (21 years and 35 days) is the youngest player in the Open Era to win Men’s Singles Grand Slam titles on clay, grass and hard courts. Prodigy.#rolandgarros | @rolandgarros @atptour pic.twitter.com/sztMXk3ok8 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 9, 2024

With Alcaraz finding unprecedented success at just 21-years-old, the Murcian has explained about how he manages the pressure of being at the top of the sport.

“You have to enjoy these types of moments. After all the work and suffering to win these types of trophies, you have to combine it with enjoyment,” claimed the world No.2. “I’m learning; Even though I’m still 21-years-old, I’m getting to know myself: what I need and what I don’t need, how to do it or how not to do it.

“I realise that you have to combine working and suffering with that rest and that freedom; and do what you like, feel like you’re not a tennis player and be a normal kid. It helps you isolate yourself and clear your head to get back on track at your 100 percent.”

Since winning Roland Garros, it has been confirmed that Alcaraz will play at the Olympic Games in both singles and doubles with the aforementioned Nadal.

And despite Alcaraz being the defending Wimbledon champion, the three-time major winner has admitted that he would rather win the Olympic gold in Paris this year.

“It is difficult to decide. But I would say the Games because they are every four years and you represent your country and all Spaniards,” revealed Alcaraz.

“When I come back here I’ll have flashbacks. It can be very nice, my first Games forty days after my first Roland Garros. I would choose an Olympic gold.”

???? ????????????????????????????????????: Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will play doubles together for Spain at the Olympics ????????????#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/w90K53IJls — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 12, 2024

Alcaraz is set to return to action next week as the defending champion at Queen’s Club, before heading to Wimbledon that begins on Monday 1st July.

Inside the baseline…

It probably is too early to be comparing Carlos Alcaraz to the careers of ‘the big three’, but that being said his young success undeniably has some similarities to the likes of Rafael Nadal. A lot of players struggle with such success at a young age, but Alcaraz appears to relish it and welcome the attention that it brings. Alcaraz may prefer to win the Olympics over Wimbledon this year, but it wouldn’t be that surprising if he managed both.

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal confirms Wimbledon withdrawal and announces next tournament

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner