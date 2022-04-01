Brother Djordje reveals which upcoming tournaments Novak Djokovic is preparing to play

Djordje Djokovic, Novak’s brother, has revealed Novak Djokovic is preparing to play the French Open and Wimbledon despite not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

Back in February, 20-time Grand Slam great Djokovic reiterated his intention to remain unvaccinated in a tell-all interview with the BBC, even if one of the main consequences of his decision was to miss Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events.

Ultimately, with Djokovic’s decision he is now the only unvaccinated player within the ATP’s top 100 players.

Djokovic has already been forced to miss one of the four Grand Slams after being deported from Australia just one day before the Australian Open.

But over the past few months, multiple countries, namely England and France, have began easing their restrictive measures to combat the virus.

Former British number one Tim Henman has previously said he believes Djokovic will be allowed to play Wimbledon, whilst French Open director Amelie Mauresmo said she thinks that “the lights are green” for the Serbian to compete unvaccinated.

However, Covid cases are now seemingly on the rise again and it remains uncertain whether further restrictions will be implemented.

Should such measures be reintroduced, Djokovic may again be prevented from competing as he bids to equal rival Rafael Nadal’s record of 21 Grand Slam titles.

In an interview with Serbian tabloid Alo!, Serbian Open tournament director Djordje Djokovic said “he [Novak] lacks the continuity of matches and tournaments, to be on the field [court].

“I hope that he will continue with great games, and Belgrade [Serbian Open] and Monte Carlo [Masters] are tournaments where he is preparing for Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

“Until the last moment, he did not know if he would be able to play, but fortunately, he will also appear in Paris [French Open], Rome [Masters], London [Wimbledon], Madrid [Masters]. The ATP is not asked so much here, but the rules are followed from state to state.”

