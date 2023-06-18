British WTA stars make history in Nottingham after 46-year wait

History was made in Nottingham, as Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage confirmed the first all-British final on the WTA tour since 1977.

There was already guaranteed to be one British finalist, as Boulter came up against her compatriot and four-time singles title winner on the WTA tour, Heather Watson.

Boulter, who is an East Midlands local, proved to be too much for Watson and will play Burrage in the final after she beat tour veteran Alize Cornet.

The final that takes place this afternoon will be the first all-British affair on the WTA tour since Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in the 1977 San Francisco final.

To add a bit more flavour to the contest, the winner will also take home the status of British No.1 as both women bid for the biggest title of their respective careers.

These results come after Dan Evans slammed the ‘elitist’ culture of British tennis, claiming that Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph ‘papered over the cracks’ and suggested that the British WTA players ‘have too much money’.

However, the likes of Boulter, Burrage, Watson and Harriet Dart seemed to have fired back at the ATP British No.2, after they all reached the quarter-finals in Nottingham.

In-fact it has been a very positive week as a whole for British tennis in the East Midlands, with finalists in the singles and doubles final of both the WTA 250 and ATP Challenger event that features Andy Murray.

How does the British WTA success affect rankings?

In Dan Evans’ rant he claimed that the ‘rankings don’t lie’, and after Emma Raducanu underwent surgery there were no longer any British WTA players inside the top 100.

However, after this week that is set to change:

Katie Boulter

Career-high: No.82

Ranking coming into Nottingham: No.126

Ranking if Boulter loses in the final: No.97

Ranking if Boulter wins the title: No.77

Jodie Burrage

Career-high: No.106

Ranking coming into Nottingham: No.131

Ranking if Burrage loses in the final: No.108

Ranking if Burrage wins the title: No.90

