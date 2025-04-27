​British Trio advance at Madrid Open; Paul survives Fonseca

Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, and Jacob Fearnley progress at the Madrid Open; Tommy Paul overcomes a stern test from rising star Joao Fonseca.​

British tennis is enjoying a strong showing at the 2025 Madrid Open, with Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, and qualifier Jacob Fearnley all advancing to the third round. Draper, seeded fifth, is set to face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in his next match. Norrie will take on Gabriel Diallo, while Fearnley is scheduled to play against Grigor Dimitrov

Draper, who has been in impressive form this season, continues to build momentum on the clay courts of Madrid. Norrie, aiming to improve his performance on clay, has shown resilience in his matches and season so far. Fearnley, making the most of his opportunity as a qualifier, has demonstrated composure and skill to reach this stage of the tournament. ​

In other action, American Tommy Paul faced a challenging second-round match against Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca. Paul saved multiple set points in the opening set before securing a 7-6(7), 7-6(3) victory, showing his experience and determination under pressure against a youngster.​

The success of the British players at the Madrid Open highlights the depth of talent emerging from the UK as they prepare for Roland Garros and their home tournament, Wimbledon, this summer. ​

Inside the Baseline…

The advancement of Draper, Norrie, and Fearnley to the third round of the Madrid Open is a promising sign for British tennis, indicating a resurgence of competitiveness on the international stage. Their performances show not only individual talent but also the effectiveness of support systems nurturing British players. Tommy Paul’s ability to navigate a tough match against a rising star like Fonseca highlights the experience and composure required at the highest levels of the sport. Fonseca was not ready for the moment during this match today. It takes time to feel ready in those tight moments.

READ NEXT: ​Novak Djokovic falls early in Madrid, reflects on future in tennis

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner