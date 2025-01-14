British men on the rise at Australian Open

Tim Henman praises Jack Draper’s resilience and Jacob Fearnley’s rapid rise as both players chase third-round spots in the Australian Open.

British tennis players Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley are turning heads at the Australian Open, with former British No. 1 Tim Henman predicting strong chances for both to progress to the third round. Draper battled through a challenging four-hour match to secure his first-round victory. “It was probably a question of winning ugly today for Jack Draper,” Henman noted. “It’s a sign of a player that’s maturing as he’s won with his B or his C game.”

Though Draper faced fitness issues during the off-season, Henman remains optimistic about his upcoming match against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis. “There’s no doubt Kokkinakis is struggling physically too. It’s a good opportunity and I expect Draper to come through that one,” Henman said, anticipating a competitive showdown in Melbourne.

Jacob Fearnley’s rapid ascent continues to impress. Just a year ago, the 23-year-old was ranked outside the top 600, but four Challenger titles in 2024 showcased his progress. “I love his attitude on the court,” Henman remarked. “His game is good. He is cool, calm, and collected, and I think that was ideal against Kyrgios.” As Fearnley prepares to face Arthur Cazaux, Henman sees the match as “a great opportunity to progress even further than at any Grand Slam before.”

With both Draper and Fearnley showing determination and potential, their performances mark an exciting chapter for British tennis on the global stage.

Inside the Baseline…

Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley are emerging as key figures in British tennis’ promising future. Draper’s ability to endure a grueling four-hour battle despite physical setbacks showcases his competitive grit. Meanwhile, Fearnley’s swift rise from outside the top 600 last year and going through college tennis at TCU to Grand Slam contention shows his determination and composure. Their performances in Melbourne exemplify the talent fueling a new generation of British players poised to make waves.

