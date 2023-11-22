Boris Becker can get Holger Rune to the top, says Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev has backed Boris Becker to be a huge positive influence on the career of Holger Rune and they extended their partnership into next season.

Former six-time Grand Slam winner Becker joined Rune’s team as a coach earlier this year, which represented something of a coup for the young Dane.

They have now opted to keep that relationship going into the 2024 season, and Zverev thinks it is a very shrewd move.

“He’s just a tennis expert,” Zverev told Sky Sports Germany of Becker.

“He understands tennis, he knows what it means to be at the top, he knows how to get there. I think he can help Holger a lot too.”

Becker has suffered severe reputational damage after serving time in a British prison due to bankruptcy fraud.

For Zverev, though, that should not be any kind of issue in terms of Becker resuming his coaching career.

“[It] has nothing to do with sports,” Zverev said. “From a sporting point of view, he is simply one of the greatest experts in tennis.

I am very excited to continue my partnership with @holgerrune2003 in 2024. We are building a team around Holger to bring out the best version of himself, on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/O3BaicY5VA — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) November 19, 2023

Zverev himself has worked with Becker when he held positions at the German Tennis Association (DTB), although the relationship never went further than that.

Asked if he himself would consider working with Becker again, Zverev replied: “Yes.

“But that won’t happen in the near future. He’s busy. It’s not possible now.”

Boris Becker ‘already improved’ Holger Rune

Becker has a more extensive tennis media career than he does a coaching one, although he has certainly made his mark.

He forged a fine partnership with Novak Djokovic for three years between 2014 and 2017. During that time, Djokovic win six majors, 14 Masters and two Tour Finals.

Djokovic got an early chance to see how his former mentor was helping Rune when they met at the Paris Masters, and he gave a glowing review, even if Rune was the loser on the day.

“He has been playing much better in the past few weeks since working with Boris,” Djokovic said at the Paris Masters earlier this month.

“It was strange seeing Boris in the opposing box, but I knew it might happen this week and I wish Holger and him all the best in Turin.”

