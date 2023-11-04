Boris Becker already improved Holger Rune game, says Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic believes Boris Becker has had an immediate positive impact on the game of Holger Rune.

Rune appointed Becker as his coach earlier this year as he attempts to elevate his already big game to the next level.

Djokovic worked with Becker himself in the past so he knows all about the German’s qualities, and he got his first look at how Rune is playing under his former mentor’s tutelage at the Paris Masters this week.

The match was won in three fiercely contested sets by Djokovic, but he was definitely impressed by the new partnership.

“He has been playing much better in the past few weeks since working with Boris,” Djokovic said. “It was strange seeing Boris in the opposing box, but I knew it might happen this week and I wish Holger and him all the best in Turin.”

After appointing Becker his coach, Rune admitted that he had coveted such an arrangement for ‘years.’

“We’ve known each other for some years now and I thought that he has great experience both with his own career, but also as a coach,” he said.

“So, we talked a little bit, and we had a great practice week in Monaco, and here we are.

“It was my own decision to look around to see what I thought would fit me. I feel like I thought this would be good and it turned out to be good. So I’m very happy and pleased with that.”

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker relationship

Boris Becker’s certainly entered coaching at the very top of the game. In December 2013, Novak Djokovic – then the world number two – announced the German would be his coach for the 2014 season.

Becker was a commentator with the BBC at that time, but he dropped everything to go and work with the Serbian star.

They worked together for three years and had a very impressive degree of success together. In total, Djokovic won six Majors, 14 Masters and two Tour Finals under Becker’s tutelage.

Perhaps a little perversely, Djokovic also won the French Open during this period – the one Grand Slam that Becker was never able to conquer as a player.

