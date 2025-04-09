Billie Jean King honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tennis icon Billie Jean King becomes the first woman recognized in the new sports entertainment category, celebrating a career defined by excellence and equality.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 9, becoming the first woman to receive recognition in the newly created sports entertainment category. The ceremony, attended by fellow sports and entertainment figures, highlighted King’s influence not just as a 39-time Grand Slam champion, but as a cultural pioneer who has redefined the boundaries of sport and activism.

King’s on-court career was nothing short of extraordinary. She won 12 Grand Slam singles titles, 16 doubles titles, and 11 mixed doubles titles, dominating the sport throughout the 1960s and 70s. Her 1973 victory in the “Battle of the Sexes” against Bobby Riggs became one of the most-watched tennis matches in history and a turning point in the conversation around gender equality in sport. But her impact has extended far beyond the baseline.

Off the court, King has been a leading voice for equal pay, women’s rights, and LGBTQ+ visibility. She co-founded the Women’s Tennis Association in 1973 and the Women’s Sports Foundation in 1974. Her advocacy earned her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, the United States’ highest civilian honour. At Tuesday’s ceremony, basketball great Magic Johnson praised her as “a champion of humanity” who has never stopped fighting for inclusion.

Billie Jean King’s recognition in Hollywood feels both long overdue and perfectly timed. In an era where athletes are using their platforms to demand equity and social change, King’s life work reminds us that progress is a marathon, not a sprint. Her star doesn’t just honor a tennis great; it symbolizes a legacy of courage, leadership, and unwavering resolve.

Billie Jean King’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is far more than a nod to sporting greatness; it’s a cultural landmark. In a world still battling gender disparity, her legacy reminds us that sport can be a powerful platform for social change. Honoring her in this way reinforces the idea that athletes aren’t just performers; they have platforms for progress, and Billie maximizes hers.

