Becker ‘worried’ by Emma Raducanu’s plans to train after early Australian Open exit

Boris Becker admits he is concerned by Emma Raducanu hinting she will focus on training after exiting the Australian Open, but feels “she has everything it takes to be a genuine superstar” and just needs a busier schedule.

British sensation Raducanu started the Australian Open in excellent fashion when she stormed past 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens in the first round. But she then went on to lose to World number 91 Danka Kovinic in the second round.

19-year-old Raducanu battled through blistering on her hand in her second round match and put in an honourable performance despite the loss.

It was also revealed Raducanu had been advised to withdraw from the first Grand Slam of the season as the blistering had been a consistent issue in the lead up, but the reigning US Open champion insisted on playing regardless.

In his column for the Daily Mail, six-time Grand Slam champion Becker said “I remain a big fan of Emma Raducanu and am still convinced that, in the long run, she has everything it takes to be a multiple winner of majors and a genuine superstar.

“Her preparations for Australia were interrupted and after her second-round defeat she was hinting that she might go back and put in some extra time training to get herself stronger.

“This slightly worries me because what she needs – both to improve herself physically and to become a better player – is to play more tournaments, not fewer.

“she should be planning on having a busy schedule, throwing herself into the thick of the tour and tackling the smaller and medium-sized events that make up most of the circuit.

“Forget the Grand Slams and what happened last year for a while, what she needs is to build up a bulk of experience and realise there is no substitute for playing matches.

“These are what will make her tennis-fit and give her the know-how to compete at her best at the majors. There may have been reasons for it but getting blisters on your hand is a sign you have not been competing enough at maximum intensity.

“There is no need for Emma to worry in the long term, she just has to get out there and play.”

