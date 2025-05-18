Barry Cowan predicts whether Andy Murray could become Emma Raducanu’s new coach after split with Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic’s shock union at the start of the 2025 season left the tennis world stunned, as old rivals reunited to work towards a common goal.

Having fought on the biggest stages for the most illustrious prizes, the hope was that Andy Murray, who retired just last year, might be best-placed to delve into the Serbian’s game and plug his weaknesses.

And whilst the two have shared some fine results together, it does feel like the 37-year-old is no closer to securing his coveted 25th Grand Slam title.

This notion likely informed the decision to part ways, with Murray and Djokovic splitting earlier this month.

Already, the former’s immediate future is now being theorised, with Emma Raducanu one such option.

Andy Murray recommended as Emma Raducanu’s coach

Speaking to talkSPORT earlier in the week, hosts Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil were curious to know what the future might hold for Murray following his split from Djokovic.

And, when prompted so by the pair, he theorised one route he could take that would keep the Scotsman within the British tennis scene.

Cowan claimed: ‘What about Murray working with Raducanu? How about that? It’s unlikely but I think he’d be great for Emma. I’ve been encouraged by her tennis the last couple of months, and I think she has made improvements. She still needs more matches.

‘Realistically, for Raducanu, the way she plays, Wimbledon is a great shot.’

Will Novak Djokovic play at the French Open?

Whilst Murray will certainly leave a large vacancy within the Djokovic camp, the show must go on.

However, with his season having already been purposely shortened, many would be forgiven for wondering about where that might leave the 24-time major winner ahead of the French Open.

Especially given his decision to skip the Italian Open following his first-round exit in Madrid.

Well, Djokovic will definitely play Roland Garros if fit, and has actually opted to enter an ATP 250-level event to try and find form and fitness before the big event.

He joins Taylor Fritz, Tomas Machac and Karen Khachanov as a seeded player within the draw.