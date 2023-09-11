ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic returns to top; Matteo Berrettini drops again

Novak Djokovic returned to world number one to cap off a brilliant US Open as part of a usual post-Slam shake-up of the ATP rankings.

The Serbian went into the tournament knowing he needed to win just one match to regain top spot in the rankings, although he ended up winning the tournament to claim a 24th major.

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a significant points drop by failing to defend his title, meaning Djokovic, who has reached the final of all four Grand Slam this year, has a commanding 3,000 point lead.

Daniil Medvedev, who lost in the final, also saw a large points gain, and those three players have certainly cemented themselves as the top three in the ATP following the US Open.

There was also a return to the top ten for Alexander Zverev, which will be a welcome boost for him as he continues to rebuild his ranking following injury.

Big Movers

There is little doubt who the big mover was this week. Grand Slams always produce dramatic shifts in the rankings, mainly due to the number of points on offer and how difficult it is to first win them and then defend them.

Ben Shelton has had a particularly impressive breakthrough year in Slams, and he topped that off with a run to the semi-finals in New York that gained him 28 places in the ATP rankings.

The 20-year-old jumped from 47 to 19 to break into the world top 20 for the first time.

There were alwso large gains for Thiago Seyboth Wild (+30 places to number 76), Borna Gojo (+28 places to number 77) and Rinky Hijikata (+28 places to number 82).

However, Matteo Berrettini’s rough year continued as he dropped 30 places to number 66, and his ankle injury will mean his ATP rankings stock will continue to fall.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (11/9/2023)

1. Novak Djokovic 11,795 points

2. Carlos Alcaraz 8,535

3. Daniil Medvedev 7,280

4. Holger Rune 4,710

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas 4,615

6. Andrey Rublev 4,515

7. Jannik Sinner 4,465

8. Taylor Fritz 3,955

9. Casper Ruud 3,560

10. Alexander Zverev 3,030

11. Frances Tiafoe 2,690

12. Alex De Minaur 2,685

13. Tommy Paul 2,660

14. Felix Auger-Aliassime 2,340

15. Karen Khachanov 2,135

16. Hubert Hurkacz 2,035

17. Cameron Norrie 1,985

18. Lorenzo Musetti 1,925

19. Ben Shelton 1,735

20. Grigor Dimitrov 1,735

